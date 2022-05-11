Seven eye clubs! Gabriel Jesus’ manager opens the game and talks about Arsenal’s interest

Gabriel Jesus lives a high moment in this season finale for Manchester City. Despite being a substitute for most of the season, the Brazilian has scored important goals in recent games, both in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

However, even with this recent good performance, shirt 9 must leave City. That’s because the club officially announced the signing of Erling Haaland. With that, competition in the attack has increased and the Brazilian must seek new air to fight for the title.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Gabriel Jesus’ manager Marcelo Pettinati said that seven clubs are interested in the Brazilian’s football, but that is not the time to discuss a possible transfer. “He’s focused on final games with Manchester City. We’ll see [na frente os interesses]”, said the agent in an interview with the journalist.

In the same conversation, Pettinati spoke about Arsenal’s interest in having Jesus’ football. “We had conversations with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus, we liked the project. It is a possibility that we are discussing”, he concluded.

Gabriel Jesus summoned

Looking to play in the second World Cup of his career, Gabriel Jesus is also interested in transferring to play more times as a starter. This Wednesday, 11th, the striker was called up by coach Tite for the three friendly matches that Brazil will hold in June.