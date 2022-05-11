Showrunner LETS ‘The Walking Dead’ spinoff over Daryl after Melissa McBride leaves

According to deadline, Angela Kangproducer of the franchise ‘The Walking Dead‘ resigned from showrunner from the Daryl spinoff series (Norman Reedus).

in your place enter David Zabelknown as producer of the series ‘Medical duty’, ‘Stumptown’ and ‘Mercy Street’‘.

The news comes shortly after the departure of Melissa McBrideinterpreter of Carol, who claimed impossibility of traveling to Europe to record the attraction.

Previously, the derivative would focus on both characters, but the output of McBride forced the creators to focus only on Daryl, which should delay the forecast for the start of filming.

Anyway, it was said that kang already intended to step away from the position to focus on other projects that were already under development at AMCbut she remains attached to the series as an executive producer.

Still untitled, the derivative is expected to debut sometime in 2023.

It is worth remembering that the AMC is developing several spin-offs of that universe, including ‘Isle of the Dead‘ which will focus on Maggie and Negan, and ‘Tales of the Walking Dead‘, an anthology series with each episode narrating isolated stories.

Created by Frank Darabontthe series is based on the comics of the same name by Robert Kirkman.

The plot follows a group of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world that has to face not only the dead, but also the living.

The cast has Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.