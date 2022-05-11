NewsWorld

Sky turns completely red over Chinese city

A phenomenon in the city of Zhoushan, China, turned the city’s sky completely red and scared the scared residents on Saturday, 7. Videos released on social networks show the moment when the phenomenon happened and residents apparently scared, leaving the streets without knowing it. what it was about. The videos quickly went viral on the internet.

According to Chinese media, the local meteorological bureau announced Sunday that the red sky was caused by refraction and scattering of light, most likely from the lights of ships in the port. Check out the video:

The rare phenomenon has become a top topic on Chinese social media similar to Twitter, Weibo, and some videos have reached over 150 million views.

At the time the phenomenon happened, it was overcast and drizzling in Zhousha, which may have caused light to reflect off low-level clouds, according to staff from the Zhoushan Meteorological Department.

The team explained that under certain climatic conditions, when there is more water in the atmosphere, aerosols are formed that refract and scatter the light of the vessels.

