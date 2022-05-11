Smiles customers will have new benefits when traveling with American Airlines

THE GOAL and the American Airlines announced more benefits to members of their loyalty programs, such as free GOL+ Conforto seat assignments for members with AAdvantage status, in addition to check in and priority boarding on all flights operated by the Brazilian airline. To the same extent, Smiles Diamond customers guarantee access to seats Main Cabin Extra and preferred Complimentary when flying with the North American airline.

“This is a step that strengthens our partnership with American Airlines.”, said Randall Saenz Aguero, GOL’s Alliances and Distribution Director. “We already have reciprocal connectivity in the hubs operated by the two companies, ensuring the best combination of frequencies and products between Brazil and the United States. Now, the agreement between American and GOL offers a wider range of benefits for those who choose to fly with both companies.”

about the partnership

Together, American and GOL offer Customers more than 30 destinations in the United States served by American and more than 34 destinations in South America served by GOL. Later this year, loyalty members will have access to additional benefits that include complimentary baggage allowance and more ways to redeem miles on both airlines.

“The partnership was designed with the intention of optimizing the connection of customers with their dreams, making the experience unforgettable. Smiles believes that traveling has a transformative potential and we always want to bring a unique experience to the consumer” says Rodrigo Possatto, Director of Travel and Marketplace at Smiles, GOL’s loyalty program.

GOL and AA started the codeshare partnership in 2019 and, in March 2021, the commercial agreement was approved in Brazil, being transformed into an exclusive codeshare in September. In April of this year, the airlines entered into a definitive investment agreement in which American will invest US＄200 million in 22.2 million newly issued preferred shares by GOL.

About earning miles

See below the table with the values ​​referring to the accrual of miles from American Airlines flights on Smiles:

In addition, customers still have a bonus according to their category:

Diamond Customer: 100%

100% Gold Client: 50%

50% Silver Client: 25%

The percentage is calculated on top of the miles accrued on flights.

about the benefits

Smiles customers in the Diamond category will enjoy the following benefits when flying with American Airlines:

When presenting for check-in, Smiles Diamond customers and one more companion (in the same reservation) will have access to the business class or first class queue. For this, you will need to present your physical card or in the APP.

Priority queue access in the mandatory baggage inspection (X-ray) process at US airports before entering the boarding area.

At the time of boarding, Smiles Diamond customers and their companions (in the same reservation) will be entitled to participate in the priority boarding line. The boarding group information must be present on the boarding pass, physical or electronic.

Choose seats located at the front of the aircraft (window or aisle). Available for you and your companion (on the same booking).

Extra Legroom seats

Find the seats with the most legroom. This option will be available to you and your companion (on the same booking) within 24 hours of departure, subject to availability.

Priority baggage handling

When picking up luggage from the carousel, customers in the Diamond category will receive priority bags with the priority tag.

