Sony will offer discounts on games this Wednesday (11)

Sony is preparing another round of PS Store deals, this time offering up to 75% off a generous list of games, DLCs, expansions and additional content. Among the names of the time, players can look forward to Deathloop, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and many other PS4 and PS5 titles.

The new promotion will be available until the day may 25th. More information about the action will be released throughout this Wednesday (11). In the meantime, check out some of the games that will be available below:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition

Blair Witch Deluxe Edition

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Days Gone

dead by daylight

Deathloop Deluxe Edition

Deep Rock Galactic

Deliver Us The Moon

Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry HD Collection

DIRT 5

DOOM Eternal

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Age: Inquisition

far cry 4

far cry 5

far cry 6

Godfall Challenger Edition

hitman 3

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Martha Is Dead

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Nioh 2

Tekken 7

The Yakuza Remastered Collection

The full list of over 670 items will be released tomorrow around noon on the PS Store. This is an interesting opportunity to acquire outstanding games and expand your library (if the prices are attractive).

Ghostwire: Tokyo is PS Store Sale of the Week game

If you’re thinking about buying Ghostwire: Tokyo, here’s a nice tip: the PS5 exclusive is available on the PS Store Weekly Sale and has a 34% discount until next Thursday (12). Know more!