Sony will offer discounts on games this Wednesday (11)
Sony is preparing another round of PS Store deals, this time offering up to 75% off a generous list of games, DLCs, expansions and additional content. Among the names of the time, players can look forward to Deathloop, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and many other PS4 and PS5 titles.
The new promotion will be available until the day may 25th. More information about the action will be released throughout this Wednesday (11). In the meantime, check out some of the games that will be available below:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition
- Blair Witch Deluxe Edition
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Days Gone
- dead by daylight
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Deliver Us The Moon
- Devil May Cry 5
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- DIRT 5
- DOOM Eternal
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- far cry 4
- far cry 5
- far cry 6
- Godfall Challenger Edition
- hitman 3
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Martha Is Dead
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Nioh 2
- Tekken 7
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
The full list of over 670 items will be released tomorrow around noon on the PS Store. This is an interesting opportunity to acquire outstanding games and expand your library (if the prices are attractive).
Ghostwire: Tokyo is PS Store Sale of the Week game
If you’re thinking about buying Ghostwire: Tokyo, here’s a nice tip: the PS5 exclusive is available on the PS Store Weekly Sale and has a 34% discount until next Thursday (12). Know more!