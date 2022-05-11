‘Spider-Man: No Homecoming’ and ‘Euphoria’ lead 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations; see the full list

“Spider-Man: No Homecoming”, with seven, and “Euphoria”, with six, lead the nominations for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The nominees were announced on Wednesday (11). For this year, the channel announced that the event will combine the traditional “MTV Movie & TV Awards” with the “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted”, released in 2021. The awards will take place in Los Angeles on June 5th.

Previously, MTV had announced that ‘Unscripted’ would take place the following night on June 6th. There was no explanation for the change. Last year, the ceremonies took place on separate days.

New awards were also announced: “Best Music” and “Best Connection”, as part of the MTV Movie & TV Awards; and “Best Return to Reality Show”, “Best Musical Documentary”, “Best Romance Reality Show” and “Best Reality Show Star”, at the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

The award categories continue without distinction of genre and most of them mix film and TV productions. Voting takes place between today (11) and May 18 through the channel’s website. Check out the full list of nominees below:

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Best movie

“Dune”

“Panic 5”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Homecoming”

“The Adam Project”

“Batman”

Best TV Series

“Euphoria”

“Inventing Anna”

“Loki”

“Round 6”

“Ted Lasso”

“Yellowstone”

Best Performance in a Film

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Robert Pattinson – “Batman”

Sandra Bullock – “Lost City”

Timothée Chalamet – “Dune”

Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: No Homecoming”

Best Performance in a TV Series

Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”

Kelly Reilly – “Yellowstone”

Lily James – “Pam & Tommy”

Sydney Sweeney – “Euphoria”

Zendaya – “Euphoria”

Best Hero/Heroine

Daniel Craig – “007 – No Time to Die”

Oscar Isaac – “Moon Knight”

Scarlett Johansson – “Black Widow”

Simu Liu – “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: No Homecoming”

Best Villain/Villain

Colin Farrell – “Batman”

Daniel Radcliffe – “Lost City”

James Jude Courtney – “Halloween Kills: The Terror Continues”

Victoria Pedretti – “You”

Willem Dafoe – “Spider-Man: No Homecoming”

Best kiss

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike – “Euphoria”

Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount – “Emily in Paris”

Poopies and the snake – “Jackass Forever”

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz – “Batman”

Tom Holland and Zendaya – “Spider-Man: No Homecoming”

Best Comedy Performance

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

John Cena – “Peacemaker”

Johnny Knoxville – “Jackass Forever”

Megan Stalter – “Hacks”

Ryan Reynolds – “Free Guy – Taking Control”

best revelation

Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”

Ariana DeBose – “Love, Sublime Love”

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”

Jung Ho-yeon – “Round 6”

Sophia Di Martino – “Loki”

best fight

Black Widow vs. Widows – “Black Widow”

Cassie vs. Maddy – “Euphoria”

Guy vs. Dude – “Free Guy – Taking Control”

Shang-Chi bus fight – ““Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Spider-Men and battle – “Spider-Man: No Return Home”

Best Scared Performance

Jenna Ortega – “Scream 5”

Kyle Richards – “Halloween Kills: The Terror Continues”

Mia Goth – “X”

Millicent Simmonds – “A Quiet Place – Part II”

Sadie Sink – “Street of Fear: 1978 – Part 2”

best protagonists

“Loki” – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

“Only Murders in the Building” – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

“Spider-Man: No Homecoming” – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

“The Adam Project” – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

“Lost City” – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Better Connection

“Euphoria”

“I never…”

“Pam & Tommy”

“Sex/Life”

“The Sex Life of University Students”

Best music

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / “Respect”

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / “Don’t Look Up”

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / “Euphoria”

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / “Marry Me”

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / “Encanto”

Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted 2022

Best Doc-Reality Show

“Jersey Shore: The Originals”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“Sunset – Golden Mile”

“Summer House”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Best Competition Series

“American Idol”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

“The Masked Singer”

Best Lifestyle Reality Show

“Bar Rescue”

“Dr. Pimple Popper – Sandra Lee”

“Making It – Craft Project”

“Selena + Chef”

“Queer Eye”

Best Series Without a Screenplay

“Hart to Heart”

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion”

“The D’Amelio Show”

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”

“Queen of the Universe”

Best Reality Show Star

Chris “CT” Tamburello – “The Challenge”

Chrishell Stause – “Sunset – Golden Mile”

Lindsay Hubbard – “Summer House”

Teresa Giudice – “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Willow Pill – “RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14”

Best Romance Reality Show

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt – “Bachelor in Paradise”

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik – “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days”

Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark – “The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix – “Vanderpump Rules”

Yandy and Mendeecees – “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta”

best talk show

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

best presenter

Charlamagne Tha God – “Tha God’s Honest Truth”

Gordon Ramsay – “MasterChef”

Kelly Clarkson – “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Rob Dyrdek – “Ridiculousness”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Social media revelation star

Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram

best fight

Bosco vs. Lady Camden – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – “The Real Housewives of Potomac”

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – “Sunset – Golden Mile”

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard – “Summer House”

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Best Return to Reality Show

Bethenny Frankel – “The Big Shot with Bethany”

Kylie Sonique Love – “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”

Paris Hilton – “Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love”

Sher – “Ex on the Beach”

Tami Roman – “The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles”

Best Musical Documentary

“JANET JACKSON”

“Jeen-Yuhs”

“Oasis Knebworth 1996”

“Olivia Rodrigo: driving to you”

“The Beatles: Get Back”