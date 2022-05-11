STJD does not let Hulk’s bid pass and denounces the attacker; Possible suspension time worries Atletico

the match between Athletic and Coritiba, played on the 23rd of April, still reverberates and can generate a headache for the rooster. Due to a yellow card, striker Hulk was denounced and will be judged by the Supreme Court of Sports Justice. The warning happened because of a kick given by shirt 7 on a Coritiba player. The information is from Globoesporte.com.

The complaint alleges “physical assault” and could result in a suspension of 4 to 12 games if convicted. The trial session takes place on the 18th of May. The referee Savio Pereira Sampaio reported in the summary the justification for the yellow card: To enter an opponent in a reckless way in the dispute for the ball”. Hulk can receive a mild penalty, since in the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, there are articles that determine the penalty one to three games, for “violent play”, something the player’s defense must plead in court.

In addition to Hulk’s case, the 3rd STJD commission will judge both Atlético and Coritiba, who are defendants in the article that points out “Give cause for delay in starting the match”. The fact is reported in the summary and exposes Galo’s one-minute delay to return to the second half of the game, as well as Coritiba’s four-minute delay.

“Delay of 03 minutes in the restart of the match. I inform you that at the restart of the match, the Atlético Mineiro team entered 01 minute late and the Coritiba-PR team entered 04 minutes late. Additions due to the entrance of the stretcher on the field to remove supposedly injured athletes, substitutions and replacement”, points out the summary. If convicted, the Clubs must pay a pecuniary penalty, which includes a fine of R$100 to R$1,000 per minute of delay.