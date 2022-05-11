Telefônica (VIVT3) profits R$750 million in the 1st quarter, down 20.4% year-on-year

Telefônica (VIVT3) recorded net income of R$750 million in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), a decrease of 20.4% compared to the same quarter of 2021.

According to the operator, the fall in profit was due to higher financial expenses and increased depreciation and amortization in the period.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 1.3% in 1Q22, totaling R$4.5 billion.

The company explains that Ebitda benefited from higher revenue growth, but had the impact of the change in the mix in Costs (+7.0% y/y), related to strong growth in revenues from digital devices and services.

The adjusted Ebitda margin reached 39.7% in the first three months of the year, down 1.3 pp compared to the margin recorded in 1Q21.

Net revenue totaled BRL 11.352 billion between January and March this year, up 4.6% compared to the same period in 2021.

Mobile net revenue totaled BRL 7.581 billion in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 6.1% compared to the result of the first quarter of 2021, was boosted

by the 5.9% y/y increase in Postpaid Revenue 1 , which represents 81% of the

mobile service revenue.

The net financial result was negative by R$524 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 66.6% over the financial losses of the same period in 2021.

Investments totaled BRL 1.880 billion in the first quarter of this year, down 3.3% compared to the same period in 2021.

The company’s net debt stood at R$9.127 billion at the end of March 2022, an increase of 53.7% over the same period in 2021.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related