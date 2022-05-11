Thailand will distribute 1 million marijuana seedlings to the population | World

Thailand’s Minister of Public Health, which has started a process to decriminalize marijuana, said the government will distribute 1 million seedlings of the weed at no cost to the country’s population once the restrictions are lifted, next month.

Anutin Charnvirakul sanctioned, in February this year, a measure that removed marijuana from a list of controlled drugs. THE consumption was legalized in 2018with several restrictions that have been gradually mitigated since then.

Authorities hope that a new marijuana industry will flourish, not just generating millions of dollars directly, but attracting foreign tourists, who are starting to return to the country after a long absence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

When the measure comes into force, on June 9, the possession and consumption of all parts of the cannabis plant, including its flowers and seeds, will be authorized. But the extracted content will continue to be illegal if it contains a concentration greater than 0.2% of the psychoactive ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Anutin said on his Facebook page Sunday that it will no longer be necessary to obtain a permit to grow the plant at home, if it is declared that it is grown for medicinal purposes and does not exceed the maximum concentration of THC.

The authorities did not explain how they will comply with the conditions laid down. Anutin said that more than 1 million seedlings will be delivered starting in June and that people will be able to grow as many as they want.