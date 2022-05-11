The Fierce Battle Between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Psychologists

The most controversial trial of the year continues and, although the big stars continue to be the protagonists, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the long legal battle put other characters in the spotlight. At a time when the actress began to give her testimony – it started this Wednesday and will continue this Thursday, May 5 -, the battle that put the two psychologists hired to face each other is also discussed. analyze Heard.

The first to shine was Shannon Curry, a 42-year-old psychologist who was a friend of the couple and even had dinner at their house. She was also chosen by Depp’s team to carry out an analysis of the allegations of the actress and her mental state.

After 12 hours of interviews and a review of health records, Curry took the stage to give his testimony on April 26. In that statement, she stated that “the result of the assessment gave rise to two diagnoses, borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder”.

The actress, he says, was “overly dramatic” and “reactive”, who bounced between a “princess and victim” figure.. This “funny and childish” appearance could hide “a very destructive reality” and a “dramatic, erratic and unpredictable” personality, the result of “an internal desire not to be abandoned, but also to be the center of attention”.

He also accused Heard of being a person “who harbors a lot of anger and cruelty towards less powerful people”, excessively “concerned with his image” and who “seeks all the attention”. It also tends to “externalize blame”. This is reflected, the psychologist explained, in intimate relationships, where partners can quickly go from “idolized to despised”.

The “desperate fear of abandonment” is, according to Curry, one of the most visible traits. “All of this works like the pistons of an engine, firing and igniting the rest,” he noted. “When someone is afraid of being abandoned, by their partner or by someone else in their environment, and suffers from this disorder, they end up making desperate attempts to prevent this from happening: it can be physical aggression, threats or self-inflicted aggressions. All of these behaviors are extreme and worrying.”

It was not the only conclusion. Curry announced that he could not find any evidence that could support Heard’s claim that he suffered from PTSD., provoked by the alleged violence of the then-husband, Johnny Depp. “It’s one of the easiest disorders to fake,” she explained. “Most of us know what it feels like to be anxious, most of us have seen movies that show what it’s like to suffer from this condition.”

For the psychologist, Heard “does not suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder” and even found evidence that “he would be grossly exaggerating the symptoms of the disorder”. In one of the tests, she is said to have displayed 19 of the 20 main symptoms of the condition, something that, according to Curry, “is atypical, even in those who suffer from severe post-traumatic stress”.

In response, the actress’ team took to the witness stand, this Tuesday, May 3, the also psychologist Dawn Hughes, armed with an accurate answer and directed to her colleague, who was listening to her sitting in the front row.

He began by explaining that, in his opinion, post-traumatic stress is present as it had its origin in the domestic violence that he had been subjected to. “Everything is consistent with the knowledge we have in the field of psychology”, especially with regard to violence between partners.

“Clear traumatic and psychological effects were demonstrated” in Amber Heard, who diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after a total of 29 hours of interview, where she concluded that the abuse suffered in childhood, by her parents, had an influence on her personality. In these conversations, the actress will have revealed the “shoves”, “highs” and “strangulations” that she was a victim of by Depp.

“Is it over there [Heard] learned that she could love someone who still hurt her, I knew that people who hurt us can also love us,” explained Hughes in the context of the family abuse suffered by the actress. “I truly believed that I could help my husband get better and get rid of his substance abuse problems, but that didn’t happen.”

During the testimony, it was against the analysis of the colleague that the psychologist protested the most. She specifically attacked the test used by Curry to conclude that Heard was exaggerating and falsifying post-traumatic stress symptoms, so that the results would place her in the 98th percentile. Hughes, on the other hand, accused her of not being to follow the rules of the manual for this test, which, according to her, does not recommend the use of percentages.

WATCH: Dr. Hughes says she disagrees with Dr. Curry’s testimony and diagnosis of Borderline Personality Disorder in Heard.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/fLqeCGvVPG — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 3, 2022

He also refuted Curry’s diagnoses of personality disorders, explaining that Heard would have a “normal clinical profile” without any signs of disorders of any kind.

The clash between Hughes and Curry thus became a sideshow to the trial itself. The media coverage of the legal battle brought consequences, namely for Hughes who saw, in the days that followed, his online profiles being ravaged by Depp’s fans. His profile on the well-known website WebMD began, as soon as he gave his testimonial, to be the target of negative reviews, which, however, were removed.