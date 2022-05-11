The MCU is giant, but it really shines in self-contained adventures

who sees the MCU surpassing 30 productions between TV and cinema after less than 15 years you may not even remember, but the franchise has had days of uncertainty. Back in 2008, when Iron Man arrived in theaters, the construction of the cinematographic universe of marvel studios it was relatively risky. With the exception of the Hulk, who even has his rights linked to Universalthe characters that the team Kevin Feige could use were not necessarily the most commercially popular in the Casa das Ideias gallery. As recognizable as they were, Thor, Captain America and Iron Man were far from the popularity of Spider-Man, X-Men and Fantastic Four with the general public. Meanwhile Civil war gave the Sentinel of Liberty and the Golden Avenger a new lease of life in the comics, using the duo as the basis for a multimillion-dollar film franchise didn’t seem like the best of ideas.

14 years later, the scenario is completely different. With an almost absolute certainty of success, Marvel Studios is able to bet without fear on adaptations of characters such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Moon Knight and Eternals. On the other hand, an impression was created on the public that any production that is not directly linked to the great crossovers of the MCU is empty, with good works like Archer hawk and the recent Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness being criticized for not meeting the expectations of guiding the future of the franchise or even having their own styles. It turns out that, contrary to what many think, the best of the MCU happens when the franchise allows for different styles and self-contained stories, which develop a universe of diverse narratives.

Returning to Phase 1, it is no exaggeration to say that only Iron Man it can be a great movie. The incredible Hulk and Thorfor example, were at most average, while Iron man 2 and Captain America: The First Avenger were just preludes of luxury to Avengers (which is also amazing). Coincidentally, the movie that kick-started the MCU is also the only one of that first lead to bring a closed story in itself. Even if it left the way open for sequels, the Jon Favreau it was only really referencing a larger universe in its one post-credits scene (remember how rare they were?).

From that point forward, it became routine for all Marvel Studios releases from 2013 onwards to serve much more as an expansion of the Avengers narrative than the introduction of new characters. movies like Iron Man 3, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Widow and Captain America: Civil War have passed over the development of their protagonists for links and references to the rest of the MCU and, although they have been successful at the box office, they owe a lot in quality when compared to more closed stories, such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Thor: Ragnarok, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and even the divisive Archer hawk and eternal. The latter, by the way, are also the titles in which the brand of their creators is most in evidence, departing whenever possible from the ready-made recipe that permeates most of Feige’s productions.

Of course, this extensive catalog also leaves room for exceptions. Guardians of the Galaxyfor example, is directly linked to Avengers: Infinity Warbut it is still an excellent film and a respectable work by James Gunn as director and screenwriter. already isolated Ant Mandirected by Peyton Reedeven amuses, but it is possible to feel each of the behind-the-scenes problems that plagued the production, initially led by Edgar Wright.

The Problems of Epic Synergy

There is a massive need within the MCU for all productions to connect and complement each other whenever possible. This obligatory synergy has caused problematic changes to some of Marvel’s most important characters, whose basic characteristics have been ignored in favor of greater involvement of the film franchise’s “strong names”. The Spider-Man from Tom Hollandfor example, has seen two of his three films revolve more around Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and its legacy that of the Head of the Web’s responsibilities, mischaracterizing Peter Parker more than any other adaptation. Still, the fact that Back home and Spider-Man: Far From Home linking directly to the events of the MCU gave the films a goodwill that other titles in the franchise did not have.

Ant-Man and the Waspfor example, is a much more consistent film than any of the films in the most recent Spidey trilogy, but it was largely ignored by the public for its apparent lack of connection to the then-just-released film. Avengers: Infinity War. The same could be observed in Archer hawk. As much as it adapts – very well, by the way – one of the best-selling and award-winning comics of the past decade, the isolation and humor inherent in the story are often used to diminish the miniseries’ merits. Among other things, the production introduced and developed Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), finally gave a minimally decent arc to Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and reintroduced Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) to the MCU.

The limitation of the scope of the adventures portrayed is the strongest point even in the most average productions. moon knight It may have sinned by not diving as deeply into its insane premise, but the series had fun exploring a secluded corner of the franchise, disconnected from the grand plan of Feige and his team. As much as it slips into key elements, the production contained its narrative to its six episodes and, as Iron Man back there, it was only hinting at a sequel in its post-credits scene.

For a more “divided” MCU in the future

As numerous as are the apocalyptic theories that decree the “death” of the MCU in the near future, the House of Ideas’ gallery of characters is gigantic and, with or without the “Marvel formula”, it can feed the franchise for, at least another decade. And, whether you focus on the big events or not, it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which Marvel Studios loses its appeal with the public for good.

There is, however, understandable concern about seeing Marvel’s iconic names have their complexity and personality diluted to unrecognizability because of the apparent mandate created by Feige and the general public that everything is connected. This enforced homogeneity, for example, has already caused the change in the way in which Kamala Khan, one of the publisher’s most popular characters today, will be portrayed in Ms. Marvel. As optimistic as fans are about the performance of Iman Vellaniit’s hard not to be suspicious of altering such important elements of the heroine.

As amazing as it is to witness the epic events of feature films like Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man: No Return Homeit is in smaller stories, such as Archer hawk and Multiverse of Madness, that these characters actually become identifiable. It is in them that their personalities, virtues and even character flaws are best worked out, in a way that even enriches the eventual crossovers that the studio has programmed.

Even if it’s not a consensus, Marvel’s strength has never been summed up in its interconnected universe, but in the many voices and styles that have shaped its characters and stories over the decades. A greater separation of “solo” productions from billionaire event films would allow for greater emotional audience engagement when these stories intersect.