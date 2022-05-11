The Walking Dead | Derivative Focused on Daryl Will Be Set in Europe

In an official statement discussing the departure of Melissa McBride of the next derivative of ‘The Walking Dead‘, a AMC confirms that, for the first time, we will see the narrative going all the way to Europe.

The focus will now only be on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus).

‎”Melissa McBride brought to life one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters from ‎‎The Walking Dead‎‎. Unfortunately, she can no longer participate in the previously announced spinoff focused on the characters ‎‎Daryl Dixon‎‎ and ‎‎Carol Peletier‎‎, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year.”

Says the official note.

“Moving to Europe has become logistically untenable for Melissa at this point. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but ‎‎The Walking Dead ‎‎Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we look forward to seeing Carol again in the near future.” ‎

‎As of 2010, ‎‎’The Walking Dead’‎‎ has had Atlanta, Georgia as its primary location. The first derivative, ‘Fear the Walking Dead‎‎‘, had sequels in California, Mexico and Texas.

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond‎‎‘ filmed both seasons in Virginia, while the upcoming ‘Isle of the Dead‘, focused on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will take place in New York.