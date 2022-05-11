Thor 4 Director Raises Even More Expectations About Zeus: “Incredible”

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) will introduce Russell Crowe as Zeus in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Director Taika Waititi has nothing but praise for the actor’s performance.

In an interview with ‎‎Entertainment Weekly‎‎, Waititi revealed how impressed he was with Crowe’s performance.

Good-naturedly, the director shared that because the two are friends, he often forgets about Crowe’s talent.

“I consider Russell a friend, and I forget that there are some friends I have that are really amazing at what they do,” said Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok.

“When I was on set with Russell, I was like, ‘Oh shit! You are Russell Crowe! You are a truly amazing actor!’‎” continued the director of Thor 4.

More about Thor 4

“The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – a quest for inner peace, but his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods”, begins the official synopsis

“To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, revealing himself to Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.

Actor Christian Bale plays the main villain, Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, while Russell Crowe also plays Zeus.

The direction is by Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok, who also signs the script, along with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) hits theaters on July 7, 2022.