time, location, lineups and broadcast

After securing a tie in the first leg, São Paulo now turns its focus and is already preparing for the next commitment for the Copa do Brasil. And, for that, Rogério Ceni’s team works hard at the Barra Funda CT and is getting ready to face Juventude again, in a return match valid for the third phase of the competition.

With attention turned again to the Copa do Brasil, before entering the scene on Thursday, it is worth remembering that the confrontation in the South ended in a 2-2 tie between the teams, that is, Tricolor needs the victory to advance to the next phase.

It is worth remembering that the ‘away goal’ criterion is no longer used in the tournament. Therefore, if the score persists in a new equality, regardless of the number of goals, the classification will be decided in the penalty shootout.

With an eye on this next match, coach Rogério Ceni won Nikão’s reinforcement in today’s training sessions at the Barra Funda CT. Recovering from a trauma to his left ankle, the midfielder participated in the first part of the training, making an individual complement. Therefore, he must not yet be available to face the Boogeyman.

Veteran Miranda, who had complained of hip pain, also worked normally with the rest of the squad and may be an option for the commander in the duel at Morumbi. Andrés Colorado, substituted in the first half of the duel with Fortaleza because of pain in his right thigh, was limited to treatment at Reffis.

Who remains as a low in Tricolor is goalkeeper Tiago Volpi, who suffers from pain in his right shoulder, and midfielder Gabriel Sara, who underwent surgery on his right ankle. Both players remain in the medical department of São Paulo.

The bad start of Juventude in the Brazilian Championship can impact the team that will enter the field this Thursday against São Paulo, for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. Still without winning in the running points competition, the technical commission is studying to preserve some players in the decisive duel for the third phase of the knockout tournament.

In the last week that Juventude played in the middle and over the weekend, some players such as midfielder Óscar Ruiz, right-back Rodrigo Soares and striker Ricardo Bueno felt the strain. The striker is currently in the transition process after feeling muscle discomfort in preparation for the game with Botafogo.

Regarding the likely starting line-up, the big question is who will compose the attack alongside Isidro Pitta. After starting against Inter, Guilherme Parede disputes the spot with Paulinho Moccelin.

DATASHEET

Sao Paulo vs Youth – Brazil Cup

Local: Arena Barueri – SP

Date: May 12, 2022

Schedule: 19:30 (from Brasilia)

Arbitration: Wilton Pereira Sampaio, Bruno Raphael Pires, Bruno Boschilia and Vinicius Furlan

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Probable SPFC: Jandrei; Rafinha (Igor Vinícius), Arboleda, Diego Costa and Léo; Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes, Nestor and Patrick; Eder and Luciano.

Probable Youth: Caesar; Rodrigo Soares, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster and William Matheus; Yuri, Jadson and Chico (Oscar Ruiz); Paulinho Moccelin, Guilherme Parede and Isidro Pitta.

