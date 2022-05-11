Tite summons Danilo, Jesus and Raphinha; see list

Coach Tite today called up the Brazilian team for the team’s friendlies in June. The coach called Danilo, a Palmeiras midfielder, for the first time.

Strikers Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha were called up again. The Manchester City player had been left out of the last call-up due to a technical option, while the Leeds athlete was cut from the last list for testing positive for covid-19.

Antony ended up out of today’s call-up. The Ajax forward is still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered just when he was with the national team at the end of March. A Real Madrid hero in the Champions League semi-final, Rodrygo was remembered, as was Vinicius Junior. Tite called eight forwards in total.

Brazil will face South Korea on June 2, at Seoul World Cup Stadium, at 8 am (GMT). On the 6th, in Tokyo, the duel will be against Japan, at the National Stadium in Tokyo, at 7:20 am.

To close this FIFA Date, the selection would face Argentina, on June 11, in Melbourne, Australia, but the duel was cancelled, according to the coordinator Juninho. Now, the CBF is looking for a new opponent.

Tite called up 27 players, and not just the traditional 23 athletes, thinking about a possible FIFA permission of 26 players for the World Cup in Qatar, which will be held at the end of this year.

About Danilo, the coach said that the team’s technical commission had already been following the Palmeiras player.

“He is a player that we have been following. In a hall of 50 athletes or more, attention to new talents. This sequence of great games by Danilo provided. We visited Palmeiras. We are looking for a series of important components”, he said. Tite.

The coach also declared that he hopes to improve the selection with the June friendlies.

“The expectation is to evolve. We talked to César Sampaio that the team needed to be more creative. In the last five games, we reached this level and we sought balance. consolidation is important.”

See the list of nominees: