Tite was consistent. If in the Russian Cup he turned his back on Dudu, he once and for all killed Raphael Veiga’s chance to go to Qatar. Injustice – Prism



São Paulo Brazil

Tite was consistent.

Just as in the 2018 World Cup he turned his back on the best player in Brazil, Dudu, the coach of the Brazilian team leaves out of the Qatar World Cup the most talented player currently in the country: Raphael Veiga.

This was the coach’s penultimate call-up before the Cup.

If against South Korea, Japan and an African team, Raphael Veiga, who never played for the national team, was despised, he will no longer be called up.

Against Argentina, in the Qualifiers and, probably, against Mexico, Tite will make his last list before taking his team to Qatar.

Perhaps to try to make up for the absurd contempt for Veiga, he called Danilo, an omnipresent midfielder for Palmeiras.

But there is no explanation for not giving Veiga even a chance, a test.

Except the same: Tite follows with his protégés. With Philippe Coutinho, Fabinho and Fred in midfield. The coach is tired of knowing the performance of the trio.

Bruno Guimarães deserved the chance.

The list of those invited is this:



GOALKEEPERS

Allison (Liverpool)

Ederson (Manchester City)

Weverton (Palms)

SIDE

Daniel Alves (Barcelona)

Danilo (Juventus)

Alex Sandro (Juventus)

Alex Telles (Manchester United)

Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG)

DEFENDERS

Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

Marquinhos (PSG)

Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

HALF-CAMPERS

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Danilo (Palmeiras)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Fred (Manchester United)

Lucas Paquetá (Lyon)

Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa)

ATTACKS

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid)

Neymar (PSG)

Raphinha (Leeds)

Richarlison (Everton)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)





The expectation was not abroad, where the overwhelming majority of his chosen ones always came from.

But of the rare players who work in Brazil.

And the main one, Raphael Veiga.

Despite the excellent football shown in the last year and a half, he never deserved a single chance from Tite. He was never called up to the selection. He was constantly being wronged. No viable explanations.

This is how he became fundamental in the conquest of the second championship followed by the Libertadores for Palmeiras.

At 26, he is at his peak. Both in the technique, in the physical, in the psychological, in the way of seeing the game.

At Palmeiras, expectations were huge for Veiga’s call.

Dudu was the only one who didn’t get excited, who knows Tite’s way of acting.

The compensation was the memory of Danilo, the ubiquitous Palmeiras player.

And, as Tite doesn’t talk about athletes not called up, he didn’t have to give explanations about Raphael Veiga’s absence.

The most that was allowed was to share responsibility for the list of summoned. Without Raphael Veiga.



“We have great joy and responsibility. The competition is for everyone. It’s for Rodrigo Caio, who has returned after months. It’s for Danilo, who was called up now. Lucas Veríssimo. We work and accompany these athletes in evolution until the very end.



“We gather the entire technical committee and each one has its autonomy to choose the 26. I just listen. That’s how I work. We disagree, we talk, we get physical, clinical, technical data, the game model. an end result. Pleasing some, displeasing all. But all are in context.”

There will be three friendlies: South Korea, on June 2, in Seoul; the 6th, against Japan, in Tokyo; and, probably, June 11, in Europe, against an African opponent, as Argentina withdrew from the friendly in Australia.





In September, FIFA forced Brazil to face the Argentines, because of the match suspended by the Qualifiers, in 2021, when Anvisa inspectors invaded the Corinthians stadium, in Itaquera. And the CBF practically closed a friendly against Mexico.

Then there will be the Cup.

Tite insists again on Gabriel Jesus, a striker who is being sold by Manchester City to Arsenal. Although in recent matches the Brazilian has started with Guardiola, he has spent most of the season on the bench.

Gabriel Jesus’ call serves as a reward for the sacrifice he made at the World Cup in Russia, when he was more a scorer for opposing sides than a forward.

Tite called three left-backs. Showing another inconsistency. Alex Sandro, Alex Telles and Guilherme Arana.

Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol were also left out by Tite.

And they are also further away from the Qatar World Cup…