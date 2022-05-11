Tocantins has 43 diagnoses of Covid and two deaths from the disease | Tocantins

Tocantins counted 43 cases of Covid-19 this Wednesday (11), of which 21 were diagnosed in the last 24 hours. According to the State Department of Health (SES), two deaths were recorded. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has added 304,931 confirmations and 4,156 deaths.

The victims were residents of São Sebastião do Tocantins. Patients are:

Female, 61 years old, resident of São Sebastião. Comorbidities: diabetes with peripheral circulatory complications and hypertension. Death on 03/04/2022 at Dom Orione de Araguaína Hospital.

Male, 67 years old, resident of São Sebastião. Comorbidities: not reported. Death on 01/28/2022 at the Augustinópolis Regional Hospital.

This Wednesday (11) cases of the disease were recorded in eight cities. Palmas had 19 diagnoses, while Paraíso had 10.

All 139 municipalities in Tocantins have confirmed cases of the disease. See below the 10 most affected cities by the pandemic. The complete list can be checked on the website about coronavirus of the State Department of Health.

Of the total cases, 300,582 patients have recovered and 193 have the active virus. In all, 11 people are hospitalized because of the disease, four of which are being treated in public ICU beds and two in a private intensive care unit. The other patients are in clinical beds.

Vaccination against coronavirus

According to data from Vacinómetro, a page that monitors immunization in Tocantins, the state received 3,210,635 doses of vaccines from the Ministry of Health, of which 2,996,992 doses were distributed to municipalities and 2,471,530 were applied.

There are 1,138,952 referring to the application of the first dose, 942,599 of the second dose of the vaccine and 50,089 of the single dose. In addition, 339,890 people received the booster dose. The information page was updated on Wednesday (11).

Occupation of Covid ICU beds in hospitals

Palmas Medical Hospital – 100% occupancy

Augustinópolis Regional Hospital – 0% occupancy

Dom Orione Hospital in Araguaína – 10% occupancy

Instituto Sinai Araguaína – 0% occupancy

Instituto Sinai Palmas – 17% occupancy

Hospital statistics data were updated this Wednesday (11). Information can be found here.

Cities most affected by the pandemic