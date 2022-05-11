Tom Brady will receive BILLIONAIRE fortune in new job after retiring; know details and values

Future guaranteed — and billionaire, by the way. Football player Tom Brady backtracked on his retirement announcement, revealing that he will play one more season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, when Gisele Bundchen’s husband finally “hangs up his boots”, he already has a signed contract with Fox Sports to become a sports commentator on TV. And look, the athlete’s bank account will get a lot of zeros thanks to the professional deal.

According to the New York Post, the contract signed by Brady was worth US$ 375 million, about R$ 1.93 billion, considering the current exchange rate of the dollar. “Immediately following his playing career, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will join us at Fox Sports as a principal analyst. Throughout this long-term contract, Tom will not only be commenting on the NFL with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with regards to promotional and customer initiatives.” argued Lachlan Murdoch, CEO of Fox Corporation, regarding the return that the channel should have with the player.

The contract will only take effect in 2023, when the athlete retires permanently. On social media, he spoke about the news, but reinforced his commitments to the American football team. “I’m excited [em trabalhar no Fox Sports]but there is still a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers.”he said.

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

ESPN speculated that Fox’s contract provides for a 10-year professional partnership, which will result in an even greater profit for Tom Brady than he has achieved as a player with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Currently, each season of the athlete costs the team’s coffers the trifle of US$ 30 million, around R$ 154 million. At the end of his career next year, he will have collected a total of US$ 332.9 million (R$ 1.7 billion) throughout his career at the club.

The annual average also exceeds what your new professional colleagues earn. Troy Aikman, a former Fox player and commentator, earns an average of $18 million a year. Gisele Bündchen’s husband will earn US$ 37.5 million a year, something estimated at R$ 192 million. How crazy, huh?!

In February of this year, Tom Brady surprised the world by announcing his retirement at the age of 44. However, the following month, he changed his mind. “In the last two months I realized that my place is still on the field and not in the stands. this time [da aposentadoria] will arrive. But not now. I love my teammates and I love my family who support me. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. unfinished business”, wrote.