Tom Felton Says Playing a Villain in the Harry Potter Franchise Has Hurt His Love Life

There’s no denying that Rupert was the perfect choice to play Ron Weasley. Grint – that the first major post-Harry Potter went to help carry the Olympic torch to the 2012 London Olympics, something he said he “will never forget” – has been acting more in British productions. The most famous of all was his participation in The ABC Murdersgives BBC Onebased on the books of Agatha Christieand the comedy Sick Notein which he plays a man who receives a false diagnosis of cancer but decides to let everyone else continue to think he is sick (Lindsay Lohan was also part of the show).

His film work includes CBGB – The Cradle of Punk Rockabout the famous New York punk-rock club, and the French comedy moonwalkers. He is currently starring in the supernatural series of M. Night Shyamalan gives Apple TV+, servantswhich has three seasons.

“From the moment I got the role [de Rony]my life has completely changed“, said Grint to the Radio Timesin 2018.”It was a weird time and it took a long time for me to process everything. It’s really hard to be invisible. Sometimes you just want to go to the market“.

He also said: “After Harry Potter I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I got this feeling that I missed the normal stuff. I lost contact with my school friends. I wanted to have some of that life again, so I took a break. I was never super ambitious. I think there’s always been something in me, particularly when I finished Harry Potter, that makes me want to prove myself to myself, but I’m also a very insecure person.“.

Whatever he did, it worked. Shyamalan said to the website EW.com about Grint: “He came and auditioned and I saw a different person. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen this reinvention from a child actor to a more mature actor in my life, it’s amazing“.

In May 2020, Rupert and his girlfriend, Georgia Groomwelcomed their first child Wednesday G. Grint.