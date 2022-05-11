Total Lunar Eclipse will form “Blood Moon” and can be seen from Curitiba

THE Blood Moon come here. Do not be tense or worried about possible tragedies, as it is a lunar eclipse total that will provide a phenomenon in the sky. On the 16th of May (Monday), the Earth’s shadow will cover the Moon completely, leaving it with a reddish appearance. The event will last 5 hours and 19 minutes, and great observation is expected in Paraná.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon enters the Earth’s shadow, happening at the exact moment when the Sun, Earth and Moon are aligned, and the Earth will be located between the other two. Another total lunar eclipse as great as this one will only be observed in Brazil on March 14, 2025.

To visualize the phenomenon, the people of Paraná will have no difficulties, highlighting only the climatic condition. The position will be suitable for all regions of Paraná. Anísio Lasievicz, director of the Newton Freire Science Park, reports that the eclipse will begin on May 15 (Sunday), when the moon will begin to “lose its brightness”.

“In Paraná, the eclipse will start at 22:32, when the moon will start to lose its brightness in a subtle way and this should take an hour. at 11:27 pm the partial phase begins, when the moon begins to enter the umbra (darkest part of the Earth’s shadow), gradually we see the moon being covered, step by step, until half past midnight on the 16th, when the moon begins total eclipse,” explained Lasievicz.

The apex of the eclipse with its totality occurs at 1:11 am on May 16, 2022. From 1:53 am on May 16, the Moon begins to leave the Earth’s shadow and begins to gradually regain its brightness, until 3:53 am Monday ends the process.

If you want to follow the phenomenon in the comfort of your own home, you can watch the eclipse through the live broadcast that NASA will make on its YouTube channel, starting at 00:00 (Brasilia time) on the 16th.

Will you see?

According to Anísio, the eclipse will be visible throughout the state, naturally in open places the exposure is more beautiful. “You won’t need extra resources like a telescope or binoculars, without damage to the vision with the naked eye, unlike the solar eclipse”, commented Anísio.

According to Simepar between Sunday and Monday, Curitiba will have partly cloudy skies and the possibility of rain.

Why is it Blood Moon?

According to Anísio the term Blood Moon exists because of a phenomenon of sunlight as it passes through the atmosphere. “During a Total Lunar Eclipse a part of the Sun’s light falls on the Moon, but passes through the Earth’s atmosphere. Sunlight which is a yellowish hue loses energy as it passes through the atmosphere, becomes reddish and falls on the Moon,” he said.

Because of this, explained Anísio, our ancestors, older civilizations, associated everything that was red in the sky with blood. “So the planet Mars is the God of War because it is red, other stars have legends associated with blood, wars etc because they are red dots. As the Moon has this characteristic of being reddish during a Total Lunar Eclipse, people popularly call it Blood Moon, along with the mystique that the ancients thought that the eclipse was a sign of the end of the world”, said Anísio, highlighting that if of a scientific phenomenon, unrelated to mythical or religious issues.

