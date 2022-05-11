Treasury Direct: fixed rate interest rises to 12.63% after higher-than-expected inflation in Brazil and the US

The market’s focus this Wednesday (11) is on the presentation of official inflation numbers, which came slightly above market expectations. The Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) rose 1.06% in April.

This is the biggest increase for the month since 1996, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). As a result, the IPCA accumulates an increase of 4.29% and 12.13% in the last 12 months.

Investors are also following the change in command of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, with the departure of current minister Bento Albuquerque and the entry of Adolfo Sachsida.

Attention should also be paid to the inflation data coming from the United States, which will dictate the Federal Reserve (Fed), the American central bank, regarding interest rates. Today, the consumer price index (CPI) came in worse than expected by the market. As a result, the yield on US bonds (treasuries) of 10 years rose again above 3%.

After days of negative news from China, the market echoes the announcement made today by the Shanghai government that eight districts have “contained the virus at the community level”.

In the Treasury Direct, the interest offered by public securities operate on the rise this Wednesday morning (11), up to 9 basis points (0.09 percentage point).

The biggest advance is seen in the Prefixed Treasury 2025, which offered 12.52% per year at 9:20 am, up from 12.43% recorded the day before. At the same time, the paper maturing in 2033, with a half-yearly coupon, saw interest increase from 12.60% to 12.63% per year.

In the case of inflation-linked papers, the highlight was the Treasury IPCA+ 2026, in which the real rate rose from 5.53% to 5.60% per year at 9:20 am. The IPCA+ 2055 Treasury continues with the negotiations suspended because it will pay semi-annual interest next Monday (16).

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Wednesday morning (11):

IPCA

Within the economic agenda, the eyes of market agents are attentive to the IPCA numbers for April. According to the IBGE, the main impacts of inflation last month came from food and beverages and transport, and both groups contributed with around 80% of the indicator.

The food and beverage group had the biggest change (+2.06%) and the biggest impact on the index (0.43 percentage point), followed closely by transport (+1.91% and 0.42 percentage point).

André Almeida, an analyst at the IBGE, says that food and transport “had already risen in the previous month and continued to rise in April”. “Gasoline is the sub-item with the highest weight in the IPCA (6.71%), but other fuels also rose. Ethanol rose 8.44%, diesel, 4.74%, and there was still a 0.24% rise in vehicle gas”.

When looking at the numbers, analysts also highlighted that the diffusion index – which measures the percentage of items with price increases – remained high in April. It currently stands at 78%. This is the highest value since April 2021, according to figures presented today by the IBGE.

Despite the higher-than-expected rise in inflation in April, Felipe Rodrigo de Oliveira, economist at MAG Investimentos, notes that the outlook for the coming months is for a deceleration in monthly inflation. The justification, he says, would be in the continuation of the impacts of the beginning of the green flag for electric energy and a smaller increase in food.

According to him, from June onwards, we should observe the favorable seasonality, given the harvest season, with an increase in the supply of food and a reduction in prices – with the possibility of deflation.

On the other hand, Oliveira highlights that given the estimated lag of gasoline above 20% in refineries, it is possible that there will be some readjustment in the coming days. With that, there would be a pass-through to the consumer, with inflation remaining under pressure, even if below the rates observed in recent months, ponders the economist.

Change of command, election spending and budget amendments

After yet another adjustment announced by Petrobras last Monday (9), the oil company’s price policy was once again a topic of discussion among government officials. A sign of this is the change in command of the Ministry of Mines and Energy by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

This Wednesday (11), Bolsonaro announced the departure of Bento Albuquerque (current minister of the portfolio) by Adolfo Sachsida. According to the text of the Official Gazette (DOU), Bento was exonerated, at the request.

In live last week, President Jair Bolsonaro compared the state-owned company to other oil companies to pressure a reduction in the Brazilian’s profit.

Also on the political scene, the Senate yesterday (10) approved the Bill (PL) 4,059/2021, which changes the limit on government advertising spending in election years. The text proposes a change in the calculation method to determine how much federal, state and municipal governments can spend on advertising in the first half of election years.

The project will allow the federal government an increase of R$ 25 million in these expenses later this year. The text goes to presidential sanction.

Also with an eye on spending, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), mayor, indicated at least R$357.4 million in secret budget amendments to municipalities in Alagoas in the last two years. The amount is equivalent to almost 20 times the amount that deputies had the right to suggest in the individual tax amendments of 2021, whose limit was R$ 16.2 million, informs The globe.

Most of the funds were requested from electoral strongholds in Lira, among them the municipality of Barra de São Miguel, whose mayor is his father, Benedito de Lira (PP).

Inflation in the US and China

Investors are also closely following the release of the US consumer price index (CPI). According to the US Department of Labor (BLS), the indicator rose 0.3% in April in the monthly comparison. On an annual basis, the increase was 8.3%.

The result came a little higher than expected: the market estimate was for a rise of 0.2% in the monthly comparison and 8.1% in the annual comparison, according to the Refinitiv consensus.

Also noteworthy are the Asian markets, which closed mostly in the blue. The rally was driven by increased investor sentiment with Chinese equities over positive developments in the Covid-19 situation.

The Shanghai government announced today that eight districts have “contained the virus at the community level”. Meanwhile, the capital Beijing also reported about half the number of new cases daily.

“China will be struggling with a lot of economic issues, including supply chain and inflation factors, but I am a little less concerned about the supply chain than I was maybe six months ago,” said Andrew Collier, managing director at Orient Capital Research. , for CNBC.

Related