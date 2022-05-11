Sports

Turkish Mohamed stays by ‘a thread’ at Galo and the reason for the possible dismissal draws the attention of the crowd: “Otherwise, it won’t”

Atlético-MG

Atlético-MG has a clash scheduled against Red Bull Bragantino next Wednesday (11), at 20:30, in Nabizão

Turkish Mohamed stays by 'a thread' at Galo and the reason for the possible dismissal surprises
© Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIFTurkish Mohamed stays by ‘a thread’ at Galo and the reason for the possible dismissal surprises
In seventh place in the Brazilian championship of Serie A with eight points, Atlético-MG comes from two wins, two draws and only one defeat in the last five matches played in the competition. The Rooster is four points behind the leader Corinthians, which has 12, and only one difference from the G4.

However, with the setbacks in the last three matches played, the coach Turkish Mohamed has been questioned under the command of the team. the board of current Brazilian Champion is not satisfied with the performance of the team, which has been fluctuating and losing important points for those seeking the championship in the season.

According to information from the journalist Brenno Beretta, the Club executive is evaluating the coach’s performance to decide his future. “Atlético’s board will give 3 more games to observe El Turco Mohamed’s work and see if he can make an evolution. Otherwise, he will not stay at Atlético! Group management is wrong, players have dropped in performance and Galo needs to react!”, wrote the communicator.

In a match valid for the sixth round of the Brazilian Championship, the Atlético-MG face the Red Bull Bragantino next Wednesday (11), at 20:30, in the nabizão. The Minas Gerais team is going in search of the three points to reach the top of the competition.

