UEFA Announces Munich and Berlin as Opening and Closing Hosts for Euro 2024 | international football
UEFA announced this Tuesday the opening and closing venues of Euro 2024. The competition, which will be played in Germany, will start at the Allianz Arena in Munich, on June 14, and will end at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, on July 14th. The setup is similar to the 2006 World Cup, which also took place in the country.
Munich and Berlin will host the opening and final of Euro 2024 — Photo: Thomas Boecker/DFB
After the 2020 edition, the competition will once again be played in a single country. In the group stage, matches will be played in just two regions, with the aim of reducing distances for teams and fans, as well as facilitating train or bus travel for delegations.
In the last edition, there were 11 host cities in 11 different countries, which created displacement problems. Some teams, in addition to the distance, had to deal with uneven weather conditions and border problems due to the pandemic.
The final phase, the UEFA Executive Committee has established, will be distributed across ten German cities. The headquarters will be divided into three regions: the North/Northeast (Berlin, Hamburg and Leipzig), the West (Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Gelsenkirchen and Cologne) and the South (Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich).
After 36 years, the European competition will once again be hosted in Germany, which won the competition from Turkey, in a vote held in 2018. With 24 teams in dispute, the group draw is scheduled for December 2023.