UK and Sweden announce mutual protection agreement | Ukraine and Russia

Faced with recent threats from Russia, Sweden signed a mutual protection agreement with the United Kingdom on Wednesday (11). With this, British troops can send troops and weapons in case Swedish territory is attacked or invaded.

The agreement was signed by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at an act in Stockholm. Johnson is expected to sign the same pact with Finland later this Wednesday (11).

“In the event of a disaster or an attack on Sweden, then the UK will support the country with whatever they need,” Johnson declared at the event.

The agreement includes “military assistance” with troops and weapons.

“We are safer now,” said the Swedish leader.

Understand what happens if Finland joins NATO

Two weeks ago, the Russia threatens harsh retaliation if Sweden and Finland join NATO – the parliaments of both countries have already approved the entry into the western military alliance. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO would have “consequences” for those countries and for European security.

Days earlier, former Russian President and current number two on the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said that if the two countries join NATO, Moscow will strengthen its military resources, especially nuclear ones, in the Baltic Sea and near Scandinavia.

Faced with the threats, the two countries have been seeking bilateral agreements to guarantee more security to their territories.

Sweden and Finland – which share some 1,300 kilometers of border with Russia – have always maintained a neutral military stance and good diplomatic relations with the Kremlin.

‘Relationship with Putin will never be the same’

However, the war changed that scenario. At the meeting, the leaders of the United Kingdom and Sweden also pointed out that their relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the architecture of world security will no longer be the same after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Both leaders agreed that the clashes following the heinous invasion of Ukraine fundamentally changed the architecture of world security,” a spokesman for Boris Johnson said after the meeting. “They also stressed that relations with Putin will never be normalized.”