Ukraine: Russian attack hits warehouse and causes explosive substance leak – News

Ukrainian authorities said a Russian attack hit a warehouse where ammonium nitrate was stored in the city of Sloviansk, in Donetsk province, on Wednesday (11).

The substance is used as a raw material for the manufacture of fertilizers, but it generated an alert because a leak was registered and there was a risk of an explosion.

People living in the area were advised to keep windows of houses closed to avoid breathing problems that can be caused by inhaling ammonium nitrate.

According to Reuters, authorities in Sloviansk said that “there is no direct threat to the lives of residents” and that the deposit was in the Kramatorsk area, which is 15 kilometers away.





Ukrainian journalist Alexander Khrebet posted on Twitter a video in which an alleged Russian helicopter would be filming the depot region after the attack. The images show dense reddish smoke rising from the site.











explosion in Beirut





Inadequate storage of ammonium nitrate was the cause of the explosion that destroyed the port of Beirut, Lebanon in 2020.

At least 214 people died in the tragedy, one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history.

In addition to the port, the force of the explosion destroyed entire neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital.



