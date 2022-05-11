Ukraine: Wounded soldiers and amputees are hiding in steel mill | World

NewsWorld

Russia still failed to defeat Ukrainian resistance at steel mill Azovstal
More than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers are surrounded by Russian troops inside the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol. Some of them injured, with broken bones and amputated. The information comes from the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Irina Vereshchuk.

“There are seriously injured people who need an urgent evacuation operation,” Irina told AFP.

The military is part of the Azov Battalion, a far-right Ukrainian militia. They faced Russian forces during an attack that began a week ago, during a tense operation to evacuate some of the many civilians who had been sheltering there for weeks through a humanitarian corridor.

After the evacuation of civilians, with the help of the UN, more than a thousand people remain entrenched in the underground galleries of the Azovstal steelworks complex, the last stronghold of resistance of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol.

Authorities work to find the best way to evacuate the wounded, health workers and military chaplains.

“Medical teams want to go out with the injured because they have to accompany them if any humanitarian corridors are opened at the steel mill,” said Irina.

