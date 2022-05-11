Understand how beet juice with orange can be good for your health; benefits and how to prepare correctly

Salvador, May 10, 2022, by Janaina Brito – O beetroot juice with orange It is a delicious drink option for those who want to increase their health. The intake of fruits and vegetables through juices is an alternative for the consumption of important nutrients for the human body.

Continues after advertising





In this case, the beetroot combination (beta vulgaris esculenta) and orange (citrus sinensis) contains properties aimed mainly at the defense of the organism. Its rich composition includes antioxidant agents that strengthen immunity and energize metabolism. All this inside a super tasty drink! Check out the benefits below. beetroot juice with orange and how to do it.

Read too: Understand how cinnamon tea can improve your mood in everyday life

Continues after advertising



Benefits of beetroot juice with orange

The advantages of consuming the combination of this vegetable and fruit include the prevention of several diseases. According to Globo Rural’s newsroom in an article for the portal, on October 28, 2021, beetroot is rich in several nutrients, such as the minerals iron and potassium. Therefore, the juice of this ingredient is a strong ally against cases of anemia.

Continues after advertising





In addition, it contains B vitamins and versions of vitamin A. These substances are associated with the antioxidant components that beets also have. Thus, they form a network that strengthens immunity and help fight infectious agents.

Also, it is important to highlight the presence of fibers in this vegetable, which help in intestinal regulation and in the proper functioning of the digestive system. In the case of oranges, the high concentration of vitamin C also strengthens the body’s defenses.

You might also like: What is papaya leaf tea good for? Discover the reasons to never stop drinking this drink again

how to make juice

The step-by-step process for making this delicious mixture is very simple. It is recommended to consume it in the early hours of the day, preferably on an empty stomach. Therefore, this routine will optimize its rich properties within the organism. Next, check out the necessary ingredients:

1/2 cup of filtered water or coconut water;

1/4 of a beet;

2/3 cup of orange juice.

In this way, the preparation consists of beating all the components in the blender for a few minutes. Then strain the mixture and serve over ice for freshness.

In addition, other ingredients may be included. The carrot, for example, goes well with the beetroot juice with orange and enhances the nutritional load of this drink. In addition, ginger, honey and other fruits can also be added to the juice, making it even tastier, as recommended by Agro Notícias.

Also check out: What is tangerine essential oil good for? Discover the applicability of this product