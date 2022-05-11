Unpublished Cronenberg instigates Cannes and ‘Cahiers…’

RODRIGO FONSECA

In the midst of the announcement of a new film by David Cronenberg, “The Shrouds”with Vincent Cassel in the role of a businessman capable of talking to the dead, the French film industry capitalizes as best it can on the presence of the Canadian filmmaker’s feature film – “Crimes Of The Future” – at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, which starts next Tuesday. No long releases since “Maps to the Stars” (2014), focusing on literary projects, the 79-year-old filmmaker returns now with a plot set in a not-so-distant tomorrow in which plastic surgeries lead the human race to metamorphoses that go beyond the body. Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart lead the cast. This troupe prints the cover of “Cahiers du Cinema” 787, of May, dedicated to the 2022 cannoise competition, which will have actor Vincent Lindon as president of the jury. The festival announced this Tuesday that it will renew its celebrity talks project, called “Rendez-vous Avec…”. The team brings together two filmmakers – the Italian Alice Rohrwacher and the french Agnes Jaoui – and two actors – the Spaniard Javier Bardem and the danish Mads Mikkelsen. This whole gang has been awarded prizes on the Croisette in the past. Taking advantage of this dating section, Alice will display “Le Pupil” on the cannoise screen. Tom Cruise will also have a conversation of your own, to comment on the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Long-awaited films from the competitive selection of feature films canneshow “Decision To Leave”by South Korean Park Chan-Wook; “Showing Up”by the American Kelly Reichardt; “Tori and Lokita”, by the brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenn; and “Armageddon Time”which the American James Gray directed under the production of the Brazilian Rodrigo Teixeira, will be screened by Lindon and his team. The films will be judged by him, by four leading actresses – Deepika Padukonefrom India; Noomi Rapacefrom Sweden; Rebecca Hall, from England; and Jasmine Trincafrom Italy, and these two are also directors – and four filmmakers: Asghar Farhadi (Will); Lady Ly (Mali – France); Jeff Nichols (USA); and Joachim Trier (Norway).

Speaking of Cannes… this morning, at 2:05 am, the TV Globo displays “Foxcatcher: A Story That Shocked the World”which won Bennette Miller the Best Director Award at the French festival in 2014.

ps: the delicious “Crazy Love” (“En Attendant Bojangles”), by Régis Roinsardseen by 500,000 paying customers in France, thanks to the charisma of Virginie Efira, Romain Duris and Grégory Gadebois will be shown at Varilux Festival 2022scheduled from June 21 to July 6.