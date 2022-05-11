Upfront 2022: A+E Networks, Nickelodeon, AMC Networks and more

Continues after advertising

After two years of hybrid, boring and less pompous events, the channels and services of streaming are back to Upfront gigantism. Events that, as the reader must remember, serve to present the advertising market with new programming and inflate the egos of executives a little. In addition, these performances feature familiar faces and, in the case of CBS, even have musical numbers. Stephen Colbert, in particular, is an expert on this.

Continues after advertising

At cable TV events and streaming this year, nothing big news. In fact, the best panel ever was on the last day of the NewFronts presented by TikTok. Even so, we’ve gathered information from A+E Networks, Nickelodeon, as well as Black Media, AMC Networks, and more.

Image: Disclosure

parent company: Hearst Communications (50%) and The Walt Disney Company (50%), through General Entertainment Content.

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

properties: A&E, History Network, Lifetime Entertainment Services, as well as Digital Media and Vice Media (10%).

The conglomerate will invest heavily in programming renovations and gastronomy under a strategy called ‘Home.Made Nation’. This claim recognizes the enormous competition that comes with the Discovery Inc. merger. and WarnerMedia, scheduled for the middle of this year.

Continues after advertising

Some of the new company’s properties retain the highest cable TV ratings. Such as Food Network, HGTV and Magnolia Network. Some of the programs of this new front are Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home and Rachael Ray’s Renovation Rescuelike this 50/50 Flip, Flipping Down South and Food Fight.

Continues after advertising

Peter Olsen, president of sales at A+E Networks, reinforced the company’s commitment to focusing on genre categories including history, documentaries, biographies, popular culture and films.

Continues after advertising

Black Media

Image: Byron Allen; Credit: Los Angeles Business Journal

For the second time since 2021, an Upfront was held, organized by big black names in the industry. The highlight was one of the titans, Byron Allen (photo), who commands the Allen Media Group. The executive highlighted the obvious that advertisers need to invest more in media controlled by black men and women.

Continues after advertising

Among the novelties are: the launch of The Weather Channel En Espanolwhich comes to celebrate forty years of the launch of the mother channel, purchased by the group in 2018. In addition, the group will launch the The Weather Channel+which will bring content to Smart TVs across the United States at an unannounced date.

Continues after advertising

It was confirmed that the HBCU GO, a platform focused on university content and acquired in early 2022, will also have scripted and non-scripted content. Finally, it was confirmed that Ebony TV will launch in 2023 with scripted attractions. Are they: Finding Samuel Lowean Amazon co-production with Legendary TV, as well as African Royale.

Nickelodeon

Image: Disclosure

In short, the cable channel’s proposal is to bet on what already works. So much so that they will produce more SpongeBob, PAW Patrol and Baby Shark content across the entire Paramount portfolio. Have you ever thought of SpongeBob helping an investigation in NCIS? Jokes aside, the broadcaster’s offer to the advertising market is quite objective. “Nickelodeon offers the most loyal fan base,” said Jo Ann Ross, head of ad sales at Paramount.

He is not wrong. Nickelodeon has been a leader in the 2-11 year old demographic for nine years. In addition, it dominates (around 76%) of the media market with market advertising. Even with the decline in ratings on linear television seen across the industry, Ann Ross explains that ‘the growth in streaming helps cover the decline’.

Among the most relevant announcements, the renewal of Sponge Bob Square Pants for season 14, plus new episodes for spinoff series Kamp Koral – SpongeBob, Early Years! and The Patrick Star Show. In addition, more character-focused projects were also promised for Paramount+, as well as the order of a fourth SpongeBob movie for theaters.

PAW Patrol has been renewed for a 10th season, and to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the release in 2023, a Rubble-centric spin-off and a sequel to the 2021 film will be released. baby shark in development for Paramount+.

AMC Networks

Image: Disclosure

Returning to face-to-face events, AMC Networks talked a lot about the future and its differential for the advertising market. Kim Kelleher, head of the group’s commercial and partnerships department, said the approach is differentiated compared to other media companies. “We’re not stuck for having a platform. We signed strategic partnerships with six of them and we hope to announce more soon,” he said in a conversation with the deadline.

Launched in 2020, the Content Room will continue to be an important arm in the production of the group’s content. The success of Bottomless Brunch at Colman’spresented by Colman Domingo, from Fear the Walking Dead. Initially a digital bet at the beginning of the pandemic, the series soon became a success through AMC platforms, even originating a podcast in partnership with Diageo.

even with the Better Call Saul coming to an end, the material will live on on AMC’s platforms. Employee training videos have already been commissioned; an animated short focused on Jimmy McGill’s childhood in Cicero, Illinois, as well as the comedy Cooper’s Barstarring Rhea Seehorn.

Other productions include: You Are Herea series about travel; Know a Guy, which will explore ‘special situations’ that will help you get to know someone special; and Obsessed with the Vampirewhich follows the long-awaited adaptation of Interview with the Vampire.

NewFronts

Image: Disclosure

It is important to first explain what the NewFronts. In contrast to the Upfront that traditional channels do, NewFronts week is, as its name suggests, the demonstration and offer of a new front. streaming and digital platforms use the first days of May to show the advertising market why they deserve investment and millions of dollars in ads.

Peacock and Tubi

Image: Disclosure

There were few advertisements Peacock, but we highlight an agreement with Lionsgate to make their films available on the platform. It may not seem like a big deal, but the distributor will launch later this year: Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaretlike this The Devil’s Light. In addition, and of course, Universal Pictures movies will also go to the platform instead of Hulu.

In addition, all programming on Bravo, NBCUniversal’s cable channel, will be available on the platform one day after the linear airing. What does the deductible include? The Real Housewives, summer and winter house, Vanderpump Rules and more. Other announcements were limited to technical innovations for the ad area and market. Until then, all programming went to Disney’s Hulu.

already the tubewhich is a Fox platform, is by far the streaming with ads with the largest library. There are more than 40 thousand titles. The platform intends to launch three new linear channels: one exclusively for The Masked Singeranother for TMZ programming and a third with entire programming dedicated to Gordon Ramsay.

Amazon Freevee

Image: Disclosure

THE Amazon Freevee, formerly called IMDB TV, was the one who brought more news. The platform has promised a 70% increase in original content, going from 35 channels last year to 75 this year. A spin-off series has been announced America’s Test Kitchen; the drama Beyond Black Beauty; a Play-Doh competition and a Post Malone music documentary.

Bosch: Legacy was renewed for a second season, as well as Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers gained two more years. Finally, the platform also announced a short-lived deal with Disney. Movies will be shared Deadpool, deadpool 2like this logan, Stars Beyond Time; like this Murder on the Orient Express and The Post – The Secret War.

The Roku Channel

Image: Disclosure

After acquiring Quibi’s portfolio and seeing good results from the telefilm Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmasa rock will continue to invest heavily in original content. There are reasons to celebrate, much more than the boring ones press releases contorting bad numbers. That’s because the Roku Channel was one of five streaming services. streaming most far-reaching in the United States in the first quarter of this year.

The announcements show that the company will focus mainly on lifestyle, a genre that Discovery has always dominated. However, there will also be news in drama, comedy and reality shows. Are renewed: die Harterstarring Kevin Hart; Most Dangerous Game: new Yorkwith David Castaneda and Christoph Waltz; Children Ruin Everything starring Meaghan Rath and Aaron Abrams, as well as Chrissy’s Courtwith Chrissy and Pepper Teigen.

The news are: WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, with Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood; SLIP with Zoe Lister-Jones; The Great American Baking Showled by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, as well as Honest Renovations, starring Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis. Finally, new programs led by Martha Stewart; Emeril Lagasse as well as Christopher Kimball and more were given the go-ahead.