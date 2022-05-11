Valentino: 90 years of a man who changed fashion

Valentino Garavani, unavoidable name in the fashion world, turns 90 this Wednesday, the 11th. A date in which life is celebrated and also remembers his unique work and the way he changed stylism and design in this industry, always bearing in mind counts the physiognomy of the body and the luxury. “It’s not my fault I love beauty” it’s one of your brand phrases

To celebrate this occasion, the Italian city of Voghera, where he was born, is honoring him with a special exhibition. Around 50 of his drawings are displayed, as well as sketches, press files, photographs and other documents of great historical relevance.

Despite the special date, Valentino has already stated that he will not celebrate with a big party. A way of showing his respect for the victims of the war that is currently taking place in Ukraine due to the invasion of Russia. But he has already assured that he is excited about the exhibition being held in his honor, assuring that he will visit it.

Having already passed the testimony to the creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino is a man respected for the brand he left in fashion, a job that makes him considered by many as a legend within the medium.

Valentino with two of his muses: models Naomi Campbell and Elle Macpherson

creator of designs unique, in which the haute couture dresses worn by celebrities, figures of the aristocracy, socialites and even politicians.

It was at the age of 9 that he decided that his future would be to design women’s clothes, inspired by the 1941 film “Ziegfeld Girl”. red at the opera. This became his color of choice and in which he specialized. “Valentine Red” is one of the classics of his designs.

He studied at the Paris School of Fine Arts, where he was mentored by Balenciaga, Jean Desses and Guy Laroche. He then returned to Rome, where he founded his studio in 1959. It was then that he met, Giancarlo Giammetti, who became your partner. A partnership that has been going on for over 50 years.

During the 1960s, he wowed the public with his creations that elevated a woman’s charisma. In addition to red, which was a reference for the brand, she loved to use patterns with flowers, French embroidery, Italian fabrics and bows.

In 2013 he designed the wedding dress for Princess Magdalene of Sweden

designed for Jackie Kennedy, the princess Daisy, the princess Madalena, Anne Hathaway and many other prominent figures from the most different areas.

In 1998 he sold the brand to Gianni Agnelli. He retired in 2007, but he never failed to keep a close eye on the company he founded and was often seen in the front row of fashion shows cheering.

His creations are considered timeless and older designs continue to wear current personalities. Proof that Valentino is one of the most influential men in the business.