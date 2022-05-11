‘Vibra Open Air’: the world’s largest open-air cinema returns in its 20th year

The ‘Open Air’ is the largest open-air cinema in the world and the event returns in 2022 after a two-year break due to the covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Viva Open Air

After two years suspended, due to the pandemic of Covid-19the largest open-air cinema in the world, the open airreturns in the year it celebrates 20 years since its first exhibition.

Between May 25th and June 12th, the event takes place at Sao Paulo Jockey Cluband it is the first time that the sponsorship will be from the company vibratein the energy sector.

Designed and realized by D+3 Productionsin Renato Byington, the largest of all screens this year will show 23 films of the most different genres, for all tastes and ages, in addition to hosting musical shows and workshops in an accessible area. The space will also have a gastronomic area.

Online ticket sales are open from May 9th. The 500 tickets of the first day of the event will be raffled through the website and social networks of the Open Air Brazil.

You drawn will be entitled to a companion and will be able to watch the exhibition of the long-awaited Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“During a difficult period, caused by social isolation, art was fundamental to entertain and bring people together, showing its fundamental role in everyone’s lives. Being able to provide the largest open-air cinema in the world with the public celebrating 20 years of Open Air is wonderful”, celebrates Byington, managing partner of D+3.

With 325 m² – the size of a tennis court -, the Vibra Open Air comes especially from Switzerland and, to complement the experience, the digital projection has a powerful sound system, with 28 Dolby Digital Surround speakers.

This year the films will be organized into the following categories:

Night Telecine

Classics/Cult

Popcorn

Family

Double Session

In addition, there will be musical shows and instrumental performances at the opening, closing, after the national sessions and on Thursdays.

Night Telecine and Shows

Friday will be the day to honor the national cinema in the sessions of the Night Telecine and, soon after, check out unpublished shows.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the debut of God’s cityin Fernando MeirellesZé Pequeno and the Caixa Baixa gang are present at Vibra Open Air.

Soon after the session, the show will take place manguephonyan unprecedented project in honor of the 30 years of the manguebeat movement, created by Chico Sciencewith musicians from Nação Zumbi, Mundo Livre S/A, Devotos, Banda Eddie, Mestre Ambrósio and Devotees of Hatred.

Eduardo and Monicaa recently released adaptation starring Gabriel Leone and Alice Bragawill be followed by the new musical project by Lucio Mauro Filho and Pedro Baby, The Natural Law of Encounterswhich will make its first performance in São Paulo, with special participation of Fran and Carlos Trilha.

And, to close the days of Night Telecinethe unforgettable comedy genius Paulo Gustavo will have its memory and legacy remembered with the exhibition of My mother is a piece. After the movie, we will have a surprise show that invites Drik Barbosa and bivolt.

Classic/Cult

This year, some selected films celebrate their anniversary along with the event. The Fabulous Destiny of Amélie Poulainfrom French Jean-Pierre Jeunet and City of Dreamsin David Lynchcomplete two decades of launch in Brazil.

Love in the Skinfrom Chinese Wong Kar-Wai, and The French Chroniclein Wes Andersoncomplete the selection of films of the days Classic/Cult.

Popcorn

Recent global box office phenomena will have plenty of space on the schedule, starting with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Dunefiction starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalametis also among the confirmed of the days Popcornlike this In the Rhythm of the Heart (CODA)award-winning musical drama Oscar for Best Film.

Spider-Man: No Return Home, the documentary The Beatles – Get Back: The Last Showin an adapted version for the cinema (60min) of the homonymous documentary and Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secretsare also on the list.

Family

A selection of films aimed at families and children was also put together.

Charmwinner of the 2022 Oscar for Best Animation and Original Score, and single 2 will be shown in the Saturday sessions.

Pluft the Phantom, My friend Totoro and Tarsilinha, The Movieare other titles that will also be displayed.

Double Session

The double sessions will take place on Wednesdays, bringing films that have marked generations and that are successful from the first to the last edition.

With the same ticket, the public will watch two works from the same franchise in sequence. panic 1 and panic 5, Batman (1989) and The Batman (2022), will be the attractions of the day, in different weeks.

Feira Preta and Summer Of Soul

To further enrich the program, Vibra Open Air receives a special edition from Black Fair at its close, on June 12, which will feature a presentation by Fernando Rosa and Jesutonwith black music hits.

Next up will be the 2022 Oscar-winning documentary, Summer of Soulwhich recovers and reconstructs hours of recordings forgotten for decades from the festival that, in the summer of 1969, revealed names such as Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, among others, in Mount Morris Park, in New York.

Date: May 25th to June 12th, Wednesday to Sunday

Address: Sao Paulo Jockey Club: Av. Lineu by Paula Machado, 1263 – Garden City

Online sales: Sympla

Tickets: from BRL 25 (half) and BRL 50 (full)