Victory Day ends with fireworks over the Kremlin; see PHOTOS | World

Victory Day celebrations in Russia were marked by a grandiose fireworks display over the Kremlin in the Russian capital.

The celebration marks the 77th anniversary of the day Russian troops defeated Nazi Germany in World War II.

Understand, in the video below, the meaning of Victory Day for Russia:

Understand Victory Day in Russia

See photos of the fireworks that ended the festivities:

Victory Day ends with fireworks over the Kremlin – Photo: Reuters

Victory Day ends with fireworks in Moscow – Photo: Reuters

Victory Day fireworks form Russian flag in Moscow — Photo: Reuters

Victory Day ends with fireworks in Moscow – Photo: Reuters

