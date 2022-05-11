VIDEO: Galo’s Business Manager talks about ‘Manto da Massa’ and Adidas’ surprise – Rádio Itatiaia



Photo: Henrique André/Itatiaia









This Tuesday (10), Atlético announced the winner of the third edition of the ‘Manto da Massa’ contest, in an event held at the MRV Arena, broadcast on the club’s platforms, which featured musical attraction and a lot of technology to unveil the big winner. : the illustrator Will Rios surpassed the more than 900 projects submitted and took the prize. In this final stretch, with 13 finalists, there were almost 70 thousand votes.

Less than three hours after the live ended, more than 20 thousand pieces had already been sold. To understand how this project works, the Itatiaia received the Club’s Business Manager, Leandro Figueiredo.

During the interview, he also talked about the increase in the monthly fee of one of Galo na Veia’s plans, price of Manto, increase in production costs, solution for those who encounter problems when finalizing purchases and, on top of that, he revealed a surprise related to the Adidas line, the next supplier of alvinegro.

According to Figueiredo, the collection, which will be launched on July 1st, will have an important novelty, in jersey 3. In addition to praising the design of jerseys 1 and 2, he highlighted that jersey 3 will completely deviate from the standards adopted by the club. “Detach yourself from the conventional” is the intention.

