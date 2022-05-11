NewsWorld

Video shows fisherman fighting for fish with 4m crocodile

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read

posted on 05/11/2022 10:26


(credit: Instagram/play)

A man was fishing in the Kakadu National Park, in northern Australia, when he had to compete for a fish with a crocodile measuring approximately four meters.

Scott Roscarel went river fishing with friends and family. When he was celebrating having caught a large fish, measuring one meter, the crocodile tried to steal the find. In the dispute, the Australian almost slipped and fell. In another tense moment, the reptile decides to advance on solid ground. But finally, the crocodile gives up and decides to leave.

“I had so much adrenaline that I wasn’t thinking straight at the time. But I realized how close the crocodile was and backed off. I broke my rod in the process and caught the fish in time,” he told the Australian newspaper. NT News.

The video of the moment was shared by him on social media. The episode took place on April 21. “Catching a one meter barramundi is hard enough without having to wrestle a crocodile too,” he wrote in the publication.


Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

The controversial story of the Netflix movie with explicit sex scenes

5 days ago

How the letter “Z” became an important symbol in the Russia-Ukraine war

March 11, 2022

Russia starts blocking Instagram; population circumvents censorship with VPN – 03/14/2022

March 14, 2022

Man rescued at sea accused of killing mother to get insurance

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button