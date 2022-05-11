Vila Nova x Fluminense: Probable lineups, refereeing, embezzlement and more

In advantage after winning the first leg by 3 to 2, Fluminense returns to the field for the return of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday night. At 9:30 pm, Tricolor visits Vila Nova, in Serra Dourada. A tie qualifies Flu to the round of 16 of the competition. The opponent needs to win by a goal to take the decision to penalties or make a two-up to advance directly.

For the match, the coach Fernando Diniz won a significant embezzlement. In great phase, Paulo Henrique Ganso suffered a right thigh injury and is out. On the other hand, Jhon Arias returns after recovering from injury.

At Vila Nova, coach Higo Magalhães does not have the starting forward Daniel Amorim and the reserves Rafinha (midfielder), Eberê (striker) and Alisson Cassiano (defender). The quartet has already played in the Copa do Brasil for other clubs and, therefore, is ineligible.

Check all the game information:

VILA NOVA X FLUMINENSE

Local: Serra Dourada, Goiania (GO)

Date/time: 05/11/2022, at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Arbitration: Anderson Daronco (Fifa-RS), assisted by Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa-RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

Streaming: Rede Globo, SportTV and Premiere

NEW VILLAGE: Georgemy, Alex Silva (Moacir), Rafael Donato, Renato and Bruno Collaço (Willian Formiga); Ralf, Arthur Rezende and Matheuzinho; Pablo Dyego, Rubens (Diego Tavares) and Victor Andrade. Technician: Higo Magallanes.

Embezzlement: Rafinha, Daniel Amorim, Eberê and Alisson Cassiano, ineligible

hanging: –

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Mario Pineida; André, Yago and Nathan; Luiz Henrique, Germán Cano and Willian Bigode (Jhon Arias). Technician: Fernando Diniz.

Embezzlement: Manoel, Felipe Melo, Ganso and Luan Freitas, injured.

hanging: –