Vila Nova x Fluminense: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and match refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

Vila arrives excited after winning the first victory in Serie B. Tigre beat Náutico by 2 to 0 last Friday and gained morale to try to debunk Fluminense and leave with the vacancy. To qualify in normal time, you will have to win by two or more goals difference. Simple advantage takes the dispute to penalties.

Fluminense has been going through a good moment since the arrival of coach Fernando Diniz. After beating Junior Barranquilla at home, 2-1, and staying alive in the Sudamericana, Flu drew away from home against Palmeiras, 1-1. With a lighter environment with the new commander, the team also has with the record of never having been defeated by Vila Nova in the history of confrontations.

Vila Nova – coach: Higo Magalhães

Vila will not be able to repeat the lineup that beat Náutico because Daniel Amorim is absent – he has already entered the field in this edition of the Copa do Brasil for another club. The same goes for the reserves Rafinha, Eberê and Alisson Cassiano. For the open spot in the front, Higo has the option of putting Rubens, and not changing too much in the characteristics of the offensive trio, or Diego Tavares, which would make Pablo Dyego the central man. On the right-back, Alex Silva is doubtful; if you don’t play, enter Moacir. On the left, Formiga, recovered from injury, can return in place of Collaço.

likely lineup: Georgemy; Alex Silva (Moacir), Rafael Donato, Renato and Bruno Collaço (Willian Formiga); Ralf, Arthur Rezende and Matheuzinho; Pablo Dyego, Rubens (Diego Tavares) and Victor Andrade

who is out: midfielder Rafinha, forwards Daniel Amorim and Eberê and defender Alisson Cassiano have already played in the Copa do Brasil for other teams and cannot defend Vila Nova in this competition.

Fluminense – coach: Fernando Diniz

Coach Fernando Diniz has an important absence for the match. Highlight of Fluminense in recent games, Paulo Henrique Ganso suffered a muscle injury in his right thigh and is out of the game. On the other hand, Colombian Arias is available again after suffering an injury to his right ankle. For this confrontation, Diniz also chose not to travel with the side Cris Silva.

likely lineup: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Pineida; André, Yago and Nathan; Luiz Henrique, Cano and Willian Bigode (Arias)

who is out: Manoel, Felipe Melo and John Kennedy are in transition after injury. Goose, who suffered a muscle injury in his right thigh, is also out of the game.