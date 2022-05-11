Business

Vital do Rêgo proposes to TCU an audit of the Eletrobras privatization process

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius20 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius20 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

IMF sees war in Ukraine cutting world growth and favoring Brazil

3 weeks ago

Complaints against fast-food chains rise

3 days ago

In a month of war in Ukraine, investors took more risk, influenced by commodities; dollar lost strength to emerging currencies

March 26, 2022

Toyota Corolla jumps and represents more than 66% of the segment in March

April 10, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button