Volkswagen campaign is the target of homophobia on social media

The automaker made an advertising piece about the new VW Polo 2023. Check the content of some posts on social networks.

247 – Volkswagen announced the new VW Polo 2023 on social media and was the target of homophobic posts after casting a gay couple to star in a campaign for its new vehicle. In the caption of the photo, two men appear hugging in front of the car. It was posted on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook on the 6th.

The automaker says: “You know what evolved along with you? The Polo. What was already good got even better, with much more safety and technology. You access your vehicle without using keys, enjoy the 6-speed automatic transmission and connects with everything through VW Play”.

The automaker said that the initiative is part of posts on the topic of diversity started in June 2021 by the company.

Netizens made homophobic posts on social media. One of them posted a wheel wrench with the tip of the tool in the shape of a “penis”.

An internet user posted: “the car only goes in reverse”;

Another person wrote: “These advertising agencies are crazy. What’s the need for it? For God’s sake!”

One user said: “the problem is trying to make something that is abhorrent seem normal”.

