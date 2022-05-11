NewsWorld

We want free and fair elections in Brazil, says US Undersecretary of State

  • Mariana Sanches – @mariana_sanches
  • From BBC News Brazil in Washington

Right-wing militants call for a military coup on Avenida Paulista during September 7 demonstrations

As Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) once again casts doubt on the electoral process, suggesting that the military should oversee the counting of votes for the 2022 presidential election, US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said in a statement. exclusive interview with BBC News Brasil that, in Brazil, “what needs to happen are free and fair elections, using the institutional structures that have served you (Brazilians) well in the past”.

Nuland, responsible for political affairs in the American diplomacy commanded by Antony Blinken, was in Brazil a few weeks ago, together with a high-level American delegation. The diplomats of the two countries discussed, among other topics, cooperation in the area of ​​defense and agriculture.

On the occasion, the Americans once again expressed “confidence in Brazilian democracy”. According to Nuland, however, she warned the government and opposition about the risk of Russian interference in this year’s elections.

Candidate for reelection and in second place in the polls, Bolsonaro has made a series of comments about alleged weaknesses of electronic voting machines, without presenting evidence, and has attacked the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which is conducting the process.

