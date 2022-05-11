when does it earn a monthly premium of R$ 27 million in savings?

Mega-Sena can pay this Wednesday (11) a prize estimated at R$ 27 million. How much would this money yield if it were invested in fixed income every month, in savings, for example?

THE UOL chatted with Jhon Wine, financial educator at Dsop, who brings tips and low-risk investments. The calculations consider today’s interest and inflation.

The prize amount announced by Caixa already includes a 30% discount on the Income Tax rate, that is, the Mega-Sena winner will receive a net amount of around R$ 27 million.

Savings earns BRL 189,000 per month

The savings account is almost unanimous among Brazilians, but it is not well evaluated by investment specialists due to its low return. Its profitability is currently 0.7% per month, according to the last update made by the BC (Central Bank), on Monday (8).

Based on this estimate, the Mega-Sena winner will have a monthly income of BRL 189,000 in savings, according to Wine’s calculations.

But there are other options for public and private bonds that are more advantageous for the investor’s pocket.

In the case of Tesouro Direto, the maximum investment is limited to R$ 1 million per month per person.

Treasury Selic and CDB: R$ 208 thousand and R$ 210 thousand

Wine declares that government bonds, from the National Treasury, and bonds from private institutions, such as banks, yield more than savings.

For example, the Treasury Selic, which is linked to the basic interest rate, the Selic – currently at 12.75% –, offers a yield of 0.77% per month. This amounts to R$ 208 thousand every 30 days.

A CDB (Certificado de Depósito Bancário) with 100% of the CDI (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário) has slightly higher gains: 0.78% per month. This investment option guarantees BRL 210,500 over a period of one month.

Both modalities can be redeemed before the expiration date.

IPCA Treasury gives R$ 278 thousand monthly

Wine declares that the IPCA Treasury guarantees even more money to the fixed income investor. This application is linked to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), which measures Brazilian inflation, currently at 11.3% in the last 12 months.

The title is more suitable for those who want to redeem the money in a more distant future to buy a property or car, for example. The government offers options for sale with expiration dates of five to more than 20 years.

With a monthly yield of 1.03%, the IPCA Treasury with redemption in 2045 — the furthest date available today — yields BRL 278,000 every 30 days.

However, the expert warns: investors must respect the expiration date to redeem the money, to avoid financial losses caused by the rise and fall of asset prices.