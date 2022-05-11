where to watch, schedule and lineups

Vila Nova and Fluminense face each other today (11), at Serra Dourada, in Goiânia, for the return game of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The duel is worth a spot in the round of 16.

In the first confrontation between the teams, at Maracanã, Tricolor won by 3 to 2, turning around. The team from Rio needs only a tie to continue in the knockout tournament. If Vila wins by a goal, the decision will be on penalties.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by Globo, Premiere and SporTV. THE UOL Score also follows the duel in real time.

Stadium and time

The duel at Serra Dourada, in Goiânia (GO). The match starts at 21:30.

Possible lineups

new village: Georgemy; Alex Silva, Rafael Donato, Renato and Bruno Collaço (Willian Formiga); Ralf, Arthur Rezende and Matheuzinho; Pablo Dyego, Rubens (Diego Tavares) and Victor Andrade. Technician: Higo Magalhães

Fluminense: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Pineida; Wellington, Yago, Nonato and Nathan; Luiz Henrique and Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

embezzlement

Fluminense will not have the midfielder Ganso, with a right thigh injury. In addition, midfielder Felipe Melo is in transition after a right knee injury, and defender Luan is recovering from surgery on his right knee. Vila Nova, in turn, will not have forward Daniel Amorim, defender Alisson Cassiano, midfielder Rafinha and Nigerian Eberê, who have already played in the competition for other teams.

Arbitration

Referee: Anderson Daronco (Fifa/RS)

assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa/RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

Latest results:

Vila Nova beat Náutico 2-0 for the Brazilian Series B, while Fluminense drew 1-1 with Palmeiras for the Brazilian.