Why did the stock have the biggest rise on the Ibovespa this Wednesday? – Money Times

At shares ordinary of Petrobras (PETR3) had the highest increase in Ibovespa (IBOV) this Wednesday (11). The shares jumped 5.04% and ended the day at R$ 36.44.

According to the analyst Land Investments, Régis Chinchilla, today’s rise is due to three factors. The first is fired from the oil prices in the international market, supported by signs of improvement in Covid-19 at China and sanctions to Russia.

“The second is Brasilia, Jair Bolsonaro replaced the Minister of Mines and Energyeven if it can be scary, this reinforces the thesis that the company’s statute continues to be preserved, mainly for price policy and international parity, even though we have a lag in progress”, explains Chinchila.

The other reason is that the company concluded the sale of Polo Recôncavo to 3R Petroleum and that should invest US$ 458 million in HDT at the Paulínia Refinery.

About investing in the stock, the analyst says he recommends buying the preferred stock (PETR4). Chinchilla calculates a target price of R$ 42 for the next 12 months, up 25.1% compared to the closing of this Wednesday (11).

As Petrobras jumps, Qualicorp collapses

The actions of Qualicorp (QUAL3) had the biggest drop in the Ibovespa today. Assets plummeted 12.80% and ended the trading session quoted at R$10.49.

For Chinchillathe drop is related to the company’s results, which fell 35.3%.

“The negative points in the 1Q22 balance sheet were the reduction of beneficiaries, negative effect of the mix on tickets, cost pressure driven by inflation and negative impact of higher sales commissions in 2021”, says Chinchila.

The analyst also said that he is a little afraid of the action, so he has a neutral recommendation for the asset.

Biggest highs:

Company ticker Variation Petrobras PETR3 +5.04% PetroRio PRIOR3 +5.03% OK VALE3 +4.17% Bradespar BRAP4 +4.11% Braskem BRKM5 +4.11%

Biggest casualties:

Company ticker Variation Qualicorp QUAL3 −12.80% hapvida HAPV3 −5.97% Locaweb LWSA3 −5.71% CVC CVCB3 −5.47% D’or Network RDOR3 −5.38%

Most traded:

Company ticker Variation Petrobras PETR4 +3.48% OK VALE3 +4.17% Itau ITUB4 +3.34% Petrobras PETR3 +5.04% Bradesco BBDC4 +1.73%

Disclaimer

THE Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.

