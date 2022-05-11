Health

Why WHO called China’s Covid policy ‘unsustainable’

WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) called China’s current public health policy to contain the pandemic, commonly known as “zero covid”, as “unsustainable”.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the international organization, said he had expressed his position to the authorities of the Asian giant and added that he believes that “a change [na política da China] would be very important.”

“When we talk about the zero covid strategy, we don’t think it’s sustainable considering the behavior of the virus today and what we project for the future”, declared the director general.

“We discussed the matter with Chinese experts. And we indicated to them that this type of management will not be sustainable… I think a change would be very important,” he added.

