Will Smith’s career is over? Star’s first film after Chris Rock slap is delayed – Film News

Several projects by the eternal star of A Crazy in the Piece are being cancelled!

Will Smith’s slap on Chris Rock happened in March 2022, but the controversy continues with lasting repercussions for the career of the eternal One Crazy in the Piece. And we’re not talking about him being banned from the Oscars for 10 years. If a number of celebrities have come forward in defense of the Academy Award winner, the young man’s name is in decline in Hollywood, with several of his projects being cancelled. And your next movie? It was postponed, understand:

Will Smith movie delayed





US media sources indicate that Will Smith’s first film since his Oscar win with King Richard – Raising Champions has been delayed. The project in question is called Emancipation, which was scheduled to make its debut on the festival circuit this year, in order to be launched as a big bet for Apple TV+ in the next awards season (it is worth remembering that streaming is the current winner of the Oscars). for best film with In the Rhythm of the Heart).

Now, the platform’s plan is that the unreleased film will only be revealed in 2023 – in order to wait for “the dust to settle” around Will Smith. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day), Emancipation is inspired by the real-life figure of a slave named Gordon, whose images of torture were used by abolitionism. In the plot, Smith plays Peter, a slave who escapes from Louisiana plantations, fleeing dangerous situations, until he joins the Army.

Another reason for postponing Emancipation would be the packed calendar of Apple TV+, which has other projects destined for the awards season. In the second half, streaming has already scheduled the releases of Cha Cha Real Smooth (Dakota Johnson’s film awarded at the Sundance Film Festival, something that could follow in the same footsteps of In the Rhythm of the Heart) and the animation Luck. It is worth remembering that the future of the platform still has the long-awaited The Killers of the Flower Moon, a new partnership between Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese.

Will Smith’s career continues to fall





While Emancipation it will still take a while to see the light of day, other Will Smith projects weren’t even lucky enough to be produced. Just to exemplify, Netflix has already given up on three features related to the star: one of them would be the sequel to Bright, developed for years, but that was definitely discarded by the platform (although press sources guarantee that this decision is not related to the infamous slap).

another was Fast and Loose, which intended to tell the story of a mafia boss who loses his memory after an attack. Gathering clues, he discovers that he carried a double identity, being a wealthy criminal and a bankrupt CIA agent at the same time. Finally, we still have The Council, which was announced in 2019, but never had development — and, now, shouldn’t gain traction anytime soon either. The plot was going to tell the true story of Nicky Barnes, the leader of an African-American criminal organization that dominated Harlem, New York, during the 1970s.

Not to mention Bad Boys 4, which was on Sony Pictures’ priority list after the success of Bad Boys For Life. So much so that Will Smith had already received 40 pages of the script for evaluation, but the studio decided to pause production indefinitely. As a producer, the actor still has several projects in the works, including Cobra Kai and Bel-Air (inspired by A Nutshell).