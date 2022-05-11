workers born in April can now carry out the extraordinary withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand

As of today (11), workers born in April can make the extraordinary withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand from active (current employment) and inactive (past employment) accounts of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). Caixa Econômica Federal is responsible for transferring the money, which will deposit the money in the digital social savings account, Caixa Tem.

Approximately BRL 30 billion will be released to the 42 million citizens who are entitled to make the extraordinary withdrawal throughout the calendar.

The only way for the worker to move the money is through the Caixa Tem (available for android and iOS). Through it, it is possible to pay bills and virtual purchases, in addition to being able to withdraw at ATMs and transfer to other people’s accounts.

automatic deposit

Most workers will receive the amount automatically by Caixa Tem, however, if there are incomplete data, which make it impossible to open the digital account, the citizen will have to request the release of the amount.

Workers who refused the FGTS emergency withdrawal in 2020 will also have to carry out the procedure.

To make the release request it is not necessary to go to a branch, just access the FGTS application (available for android and iOS) and fill in the data.

The person who provides the official document with photo to register the biometrics will be able to choose in which bank the credit will be made, which can be a checking or savings account of any financial institution.

How to check the value of the FGTS?

The inquiry can be made through the siteapplication and Caixa’s internet banking and state agencies. However, the application offers more features, such as consulting values, updating digital savings account data and requesting to undo the credit and keep the amount in the FGTS account.

Payment schedule for the new FGTS withdrawal

The calendar dates correspond to the release of the payment, however, everyone will be able to withdraw until December 15th, those who do not withdraw until that date will have the amount back in the fund.

Birth month Release date of the new FGTS withdrawal January april 20 February April 30th March May 4th April may 11 May May 14th June May 18 July May 21 August may 25th September May 28 October 1st of june November June 8th December 15th of June

