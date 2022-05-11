Business

Young man receives condensed milk when buying cell phone at Americanas

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 2 minutes read

According to information released by the G1a young man from São Paulo acquired a smartphone through the website of American and, last Monday (9), received a box of condensed milk instead of the device. Soon after receiving the product, he went to complain about the case on social media.

Before publishing the content on the internet, the boy stated that he was having difficulty getting in touch with the support of the Americanas stores. Fortunately, after the post went viral on Twitter, the company reached out to him to try to resolve the sad and sweet situation.

The purchase was made directly in the Lojas Americanas app and the delivery was made by the company’s official carrier. After contacting the young man, the store resent the smartphone — delivery of the device is expected to take place this Wednesday (11).

The case is not unique, but it generated laughter from netizens.The case is not unique, but it generated laughter from netizens.Source: twitter

“We just received another call from Americanas and I spoke a little there in the stories, they informed that the cell phone delivery is scheduled for tomorrow. I hope to come back here and be able to tell this story with a nice ending. Thank you guys from Twitter”, was published on the profile of the young man who took the hit.

Cell phone or condensed milk?

In response to the boy, several Twitter users stated that they have been through similar situations. while a person received a guava when buying a cell phoneanother user stated that a bar of soap in place of an iPhone 13.

The situation also generated a wave of complaints to the Americanas profile on Twitter, with many customers claiming that they did not receive the correct product. The store is responding to everyone on the social network and trying to resolve each one’s situation.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

High salaries and benefits persist at Petrobras – Money Times

March 26, 2022

Government studies project to eliminate PIS/Cofins on gasoline, says Bolsonaro – 03/12/2022 – Mercado

March 13, 2022

Fiat launches its version of the new Zafira, which is also a Peugeot

March 4, 2022

“Queen of Cryptocurrencies” becomes one of the most wanted people

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button