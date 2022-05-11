Young man receives condensed milk when buying cell phone at Americanas

According to information released by the G1a young man from São Paulo acquired a smartphone through the website of American and, last Monday (9), received a box of condensed milk instead of the device. Soon after receiving the product, he went to complain about the case on social media.

Before publishing the content on the internet, the boy stated that he was having difficulty getting in touch with the support of the Americanas stores. Fortunately, after the post went viral on Twitter, the company reached out to him to try to resolve the sad and sweet situation.

The purchase was made directly in the Lojas Americanas app and the delivery was made by the company’s official carrier. After contacting the young man, the store resent the smartphone — delivery of the device is expected to take place this Wednesday (11).

The case is not unique, but it generated laughter from netizens.Source: twitter

“We just received another call from Americanas and I spoke a little there in the stories, they informed that the cell phone delivery is scheduled for tomorrow. I hope to come back here and be able to tell this story with a nice ending. Thank you guys from Twitter”, was published on the profile of the young man who took the hit.

Cell phone or condensed milk?

In response to the boy, several Twitter users stated that they have been through similar situations. while a person received a guava when buying a cell phoneanother user stated that a bar of soap in place of an iPhone 13.

The situation also generated a wave of complaints to the Americanas profile on Twitter, with many customers claiming that they did not receive the correct product. The store is responding to everyone on the social network and trying to resolve each one’s situation.

Hello @americanas I bought a cell phone with you and a condensed milk arrived. How are you going to solve it? I tried to contact the SAC but they only have the option to return. The carrier was Direct/B2W I await the solution pic.twitter.com/JyoFVlHaeR — Stunny ?? (@anifashionn) May 10, 2022

Or @americanas I also bought a cell phone from you and this arrived in place. I’ve been after you for two weeks and you don’t solve ANYTHING. They said they would make the exchange until the 05/05th, I’ve never seen so much trouble. Waiting for the solution for yesterday!!! https://t.co/2Rrq3e3j5O pic.twitter.com/WP0fVkicls — amanda (@olimands) May 11, 2022

Your video is ready. Do you want it removed? Reply to me saying “remove” or “delete” pic.twitter.com/uVaskQPYxn — Ace Attorney Court Bot ????? (@aceCourtBot) May 10, 2022

Now all that’s left is to make a brigadeiro and cry amg. pic.twitter.com/b3DssgOnEP — Olaf (@Pacific2490) May 10, 2022

But then he sends him to buy a laptop and a TV to get Nescau and Butter pic.twitter.com/JhL8teidf5 — ???????????? (@Dionitter) May 10, 2022