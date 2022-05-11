Zac Efron Interested in Participating in ‘High School Musical’ Reboot

In an interview, the actor talked about the possibility of reprising the role of Troy Bolton

Zac Efronthe eternal Troy Boltonrevealed that he does not rule out the possibility of reprising the role of a young athlete and music lover in a possible remake of “High School Musical”.

In an interview with E! News, the actor revealed that he would return to play Troy in a future Disney project. “Having the opportunity to be able to come back and work with this team would be amazing. My heart is still there. I hope that happens”he said.

The 34-year-old star starred in three “High School Musical” films between 2006 and 2008 as Troy Bolton. The protagonist is a high school prodigy athlete, who finds himself increasingly in love with music and theater after meeting Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) on New Year’s Eve.

In 2019, Disney+ launched a series set in the same universe as HSM, titled “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”. starring Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigothe production features a group of students from West High, where the trilogy was filmed, paying homage to the film’s legacy with a play.

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!