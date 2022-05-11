Zero tolerance against covid in China: WHO criticizes policy, but country counters

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, China has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. This means that a set of measures – some more extreme – are always adopted when cases start to rise, such as masks, mass testing and lockdowns. Faced with this scenario, the World Health Organization (WHO) criticized the validity of the initiative.

On Tuesday (10), WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “When we talk about the [política] of Covid-19 zero, we do not believe it is sustainable, considering how the virus behaves now and what we anticipate in the future.”

China counters WHO and says zero-tolerance policy against covid-19 remains effective (Image: Twenty20photos/Envato Elements)

On the same occasion, Mike Ryan, head of emergencies at the WHO, defended that all actions to control the pandemic must “show due respect for individual and human rights”.

Defense of the zero tolerance policy

In response to the WHO’s comments, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the criticisms were “irresponsible” and that measures to control the pandemic should be viewed objectively, according to the newspaper. ABC News.

“We hope that people can view China’s epidemic prevention and control policy objectively and rationally, gain more knowledge of the facts and refrain from making irresponsible comments,” Minister Zhao Lijian told a press conference.

Furthermore, Lijan argued that “the Chinese government’s policy of epidemic prevention and control must stand the test of history, and our prevention and control measures are scientific and effective.”

Covid cases are on the decline in China

Currently, the Shanghai government has imposed a severe lockdown on around 2 million people. Despite an improvement in the indicators of covid-19 and a drop in new cases, the easing measures are suspended for the time being.

This Wednesday (11), health authorities reported 1,500 new cases of covid in Shanghai. This figure is below the peak of 26,000 in mid-April. Seven deaths from the infection were also reported.

In the capital of the country, residents of Beijing underwent mass testing against covid-19. This is because the region has recorded 37 cases of covid, but there are already fears of a new local outbreak. To prevent the spread of the virus, a lockdown has been imposed and subway stations and restaurants are closed.

Source: ABC News