After gala performance against Wolverhampton, De Bruyne jokes: “It should have been five goals” | english football

One two three four. Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne scored four times in Manchester City win over Wolverhampton , this Wednesday. A 5-1 rout, which left the Premier League leader very close to winning the title (see below).

“When you score four goals, it’s always special. It should have been five, to be honest. We controlled the game very well and we could have scored more goals, against Wolverhampton who are solid defensively – commented De Bruyne, shortly after the match.

This is KDB’s most club-scoring season in his career. He reached 19 goals in this campaign for Manchester City. Since he joined the English team in 2015/16, he has scored 86 goals in 305 games.

De Bruyne scored four goals for Manchester City against Wolverhampton

In an interview with “Sky”, De Bruyne denied that the celebration of the third goal was a reference to striker Erling Haaland, signed this week by Manchester City.

Did they say it was for Haaland? I just meant it was three goals!” — Kevin De Bruyne, after his great performance against Wolverhampton

Manchester City have reached 89 points in the Premier League, three more than Liverpool. If in the next round City manages to achieve a better result than the runner-up (example: victory over a draw) they will be the English champions of the season. Pep Guardiola’s team enters the field on Sunday to face West Ham. Liverpool play on Tuesday against Southampton.

And Guardiola commented at the post-victory Wolverhampton press conference that he might not have defender Laporte and midfielder Fernandinho against West Ham. The two were injured on Wednesday and are yet to be re-evaluated by City’s medical team.