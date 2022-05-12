Amanda Seyfried reveals she was harassed by Mean Girls fans

Amanda Seyfried, a 36-year-old American actress, is mostly known for her role as Karen Smith in the movie Mean Girls, the famous 2004 teen comedy.

In the movie, her character used to say that she could predict the weather with her breasts. “It’s like I have ESPN or something…my boobs always know when it’s going to rain,” says Karen at one point in the film.

In an interview with Marie Clare magazine, she says she felt disgusted when male fans replicated that phrase to her.

“I always felt really sickened by it. I was 18 years old. It was disgusting,” she added.

Sexualization in Hollywood

Although it is considered a modern classic of comedies, the movie Mean Girls sexualized its personas and actresses who, even though they were extremely young, went through discounted moments.

As an example, there was a time when Lindsey Lohan was forced to prove that her breasts were real in a 2004 Rolling Stone interview when she was just 18 years old.

When reporting on Seyfried’s recent interview, the Insider portal also comments on the sexualization of Natalie Portman who, at age 12, starred in the film Léon: The Professional and, in an episode of the podcast by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, Poltrona Expert Podcast, also talked about how being sexualized in movies as a child affected her.

The site also cites Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen of Daddy’s Girls and Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things as child stars who were targeted by sites dedicated to counting the days until they turned 18.